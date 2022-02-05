Bloomberg announces ‘Russia invades Ukraine’

Barking dogs of Anglosaxon imperialism are desperate for war: ​

months of fearmongering by western media and senior officials

5 Feb, 2022 03:40The news agency apologized for accidentally posting a pre-written headlineBloomberg News agency published a headline that read, ‘Live: Russia invades Ukraine’. It went up on its homepage around midnight Moscow time and stayed there for nearly half an hour, before it was removed and an apology for the mistake issued.Users who clicked on the shocking story while it was still up were redirected to an error page, according to the New York Post. Screenshots of Bloomberg’s website shared on Twitter indicate that the sensational claim remained largely unnoticed for at least 24 minutes before it was deleted.The news agency admitted the blunder, saying that they