What's new

Bloomberg announces ‘Russia invades Ukraine’

Piotr

Piotr

FULL MEMBER
Jun 22, 2016
1,081
1
3,126
Country
Poland
Location
Poland

Barking dogs of Anglosaxon imperialism are desperate for war:

Bloomberg announces ‘Russia invades Ukraine’

5 Feb, 2022 03:40
The news agency apologized for accidentally posting a pre-written headline

61fdf1bb2030272fa726271c.png


Bloomberg News agency published a headline that read, ‘Live: Russia invades Ukraine’. It went up on its homepage around midnight Moscow time and stayed there for nearly half an hour, before it was removed and an apology for the mistake issued.

Users who clicked on the shocking story while it was still up were redirected to an error page, according to the New York Post. Screenshots of Bloomberg’s website shared on Twitter indicate that the sensational claim remained largely unnoticed for at least 24 minutes before it was deleted.

The news agency admitted the blunder, saying that they “prepare headlines for many scenarios and the headline ‘Russia Invades Ukraine’ was inadvertently published around 4 p.m. ET today on our website.”

The dangerous blunder comes after months of fearmongering by western media and senior officials about Russia supposedly planning a full-scale invasion of Ukraine any day now. Those predictions have since been somewhat toned down from “imminent” by the White House, while the Kremlin has insisted all along that no attack is in the works. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed the allegations as “hysteria” and “fake news,” and even Kiev at one point criticized the West for damaging its economy with constant panic about a looming war.

https://www.rt.com/russia/548394-bloomberg-russia-invades-ukraine/
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
4,377
0
5,607
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The western media has pushed all their propaganda in drafts. Instead of pressing save draft the necons pushed the Publish button LMAO. They want Russia to jump on Ukraine so bad.
 
That Guy

That Guy

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 29, 2013
11,980
39
15,415
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Modern mega media groups tend to pre-write headlines and articles, due to the intense competition of click bait.

It's one of the worst things to happen to media, but that's the world we live in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

obj 705A
Chechen leader suggests Russia should invade & annex Ukraine
Replies
1
Views
258
Tshering22
Tshering22
Piotr
Russia & Ukraine find common ground
Replies
1
Views
207
aziqbal
aziqbal
Zibago
Be afraid’: Ukraine hit by cyberattack, Russia moves more troops
Replies
1
Views
2K
R Wing
R Wing
aziqbal
Russia-Ukraine crisis: UK sending weapons to defend Ukraine, says defence secretary
Replies
0
Views
145
aziqbal
aziqbal
Titanium100
Ukraine-Russia Conflict: MEGA-THREAD
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
Battlion25
Battlion25

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom