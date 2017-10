Blood donated, not shed, on Muharram

The distinct feature of mourning during Muharram - flagellating oneself with chains and knives -in memory of the martyrs of Karbala , has disappeared in the villages and towns of north Gujarat , particularly in Sabarkantha district.

Instead, Muslims of these villages donate blood during this time, thus providing an alternative and constructive option that goes with the spirit of Islam.



The practice of self-flagellation by the Shia Jafri community in Sabarkantha, Patan and Banaskantha districts disappeared three years ago. The maatam (mourning) takes place without the use of blades and flagellates. Towns and villages like Idar, Surpur, Kesharpura, Jethipura, Mangadh in Sabarkantha and villages near Siddhpur and Palanpur where The practice of self-flagellation by the Shia Jafri community in Sabarkantha, Patan and Banaskantha districts disappeared three years ago. The maatam (mourning) takes place without the use of blades and flagellates. Towns and villages like Idar, Surpur, Kesharpura, Jethipura, Mangadh in Sabarkantha and villages near Siddhpur and Palanpur where Shia Jafri Mashaykhi Momins live organise blood donation camps.

We have stopped playing drums and music when we take out the tazia on Muharram. We must not disturb others during our observance

Last year, we collected nearly 3,500 blood units.This year we have already collected 2,800 blood units, and the blood donation camps will continue during the time of mourning till Chehllum (the 40th day of mourning)