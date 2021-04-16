What's new

Blood clots as prevalent with Pfizer and Moderna vaccine as with AstraZeneca's: study

A study by Oxford University found the number of people who receive blood clots after getting vaccinated with a coronavirus vaccine are about the same for those who get Pfizer PFE, +1.16% and Moderna MRNA, -0.10% vaccines as they are for the AstraZeneca AZN, +1.99% vaccine that was produced with the university's help. According to the study, 4 in 1 million people experience cerebral venous thrombosis after getting the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, versus 5 in 1 million people for the AstraZeneca vaccine. The risk of getting CVT is much higher for those who get COVID-19 -- 39 in a million patients -- than it is for those for get vaccinated. AstraZeneca's vaccine use has been halted or limited in many countries on blood clot concerns.

GumNaam

GumNaam

a study put out by oxford that also produced the astrazeneca vaccine...ya think there could be some bias involved in making the competition look as bad as themselves?
 
fitpOsitive

fitpOsitive

Add some dose of blue pill then, that anti cloting stuff... But that might given population boom. What a tragedy 😁
 
