Blockchain and Crypto in Pakistan Ft. Humza Khan

IntroductionWhat is crypto and blockchain?Why blockchain?What are the advantages to BUIDLing?Pakistani Govt. and BlockchainSecurity with BinanceHow do I get started on Crypto?Trading strategiesMeme coinsMarket volatilityCrypto Education - Where to go?NFTsP2P and Bank transfersMoney laundering and Illicit activitySafety with BinanceTaxation with CryptoHumza's journeyThe MetaverseWhat is Binance doing for Pakistan?Where can you learn more?Closing notesJoin Binance today!