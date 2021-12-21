Blockchain and Crypto in Pakistan Ft. Humza Khan
00:00 - 01:10 Introduction
01:10 - 03:05 What is crypto and blockchain?
03:05 - 04:21 Why blockchain?
04:21 - 05:24 What are the advantages to BUIDLing?
05:24 - 09:10 Pakistani Govt. and Blockchain
09:10 - 13:10 Security with Binance
13:10 - 15:30 How do I get started on Crypto?
15:30 - 17:02 Trading strategies
17:02 - 17:35 Meme coins
17:35 - 21:03 Market volatility
21:03 - 23:17 Crypto Education - Where to go?
23:17 - 30:18 NFTs
30:18 - 31:27 P2P and Bank transfers
32:07 - 34:05 Money laundering and Illicit activity
34:05 - 35:25 Safety with Binance
35:25 - 36:45 Taxation with Crypto
36:45 - 43:50 Humza's journey
43:50 - 51:29 The Metaverse
51:29 - 55:17 What is Binance doing for Pakistan?
55:18 - 57:25 Where can you learn more?
57:25 - 59:40 Closing notes
59:40 - 1:00:05 Join Binance today!
