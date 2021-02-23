Blockade at Shahbag demanding reinstatement of Muktijoddha quota, police beating

মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কোটা পুনর্বহালের দাবিতে শাহবাগে অবরোধ, পুলিশের লাঠিপেটা

বাংলাদেশ মুক্তিযোদ্ধার সন্তান সংসদ

প্রতিনিধিঢাকা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়প্রকাশ: ২৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২১, ২১: ১৯রাজধানীর শাহবাগে মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কোটা পুনর্বহালের দাবিতে আন্দোলনরত নেতা-কর্মীদের জলকামান থেকে পানি নিক্ষেপ করে সরিয়ে দেয় পুলিশছবি: প্রথম আলোরাজধানীর শাহবাগে মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কোটা পুনর্বহালের দাবিতে আন্দোলনরত নেতা-কর্মীদের সরিয়ে দিয়েছে পুলিশ। সে সময় তাঁদের ওপর লাঠিপেটা ও জলকামান নিক্ষেপ করা হয়। তবে পুলিশের দাবি, তাঁদের ওপর লাঠিপেটা করা হয়নি।সরকারি চাকরিতে ৩০ শতাংশ মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কোটা পুনর্বহালসহ সাত দফা দাবিতে আজ মঙ্গলবার দিনভর রাজধানীর শাহবাগ মোড় অবরোধ করে রাখেননামের একটি সংগঠনের নেতা-কর্মীরা। সন্ধ্যার আগে পুলিশ লাঠিপেটা ও জলকামান নিক্ষেপ করে তাঁদের সরিয়ে দেয়।বিজ্ঞাপনপুলিশের লাঠিপেটায় আহত একজনকে নিয়ে যাওয়া হচ্ছেছবি: প্রথম আলোদেশের বিভিন্ন জেলা থেকে আসা মুক্তিযোদ্ধার সন্তান সংসদের কয়েক শ নেতা-কর্মী আজ দুপুর সোয়া ১২টার দিকে শাহবাগ মোড়ে অবস্থান নিয়ে বিক্ষোভ শুরু করেন। এই বিক্ষোভের কারণে দিনভর শাহবাগ ও আশপাশের এলাকায় তীব্র যানজট সৃষ্টি হয়।বাংলাদেশ মুক্তিযোদ্ধা সন্তান সংসদের চেয়ারম্যান সোলেমান মিয়া ও মহাসচিব শফিকুল ইসলামসহ বিভিন্ন পর্যায়ের নেতা-কর্মীরা এই কর্মসূচিতে উপস্থিত ছিলেন। শুরুতে পুলিশের পক্ষ থেকে মুক্তিযোদ্ধার সন্তান সংসদের নেতা-কর্মীদের শাহবাগ মোড় ছেড়ে দিতে বলা হয়। তবে পুলিশের নির্দেশ উপেক্ষা করে তাঁরা কর্মসূচি চালিয়ে যান। সন্ধ্যার কিছু আগে ৫টা ৫০ মিনিটে তাঁদের ছত্রভঙ্গ করতে লাঠিপেটা ও জলকামান নিক্ষেপ করে পুলিশ।পুলিশি বাধার নিন্দা জানিয়ে মুক্তিযোদ্ধার সন্তান সংসদের সহসভাপতি মিজানুর রহমান বলেন, সরকারের পক্ষ থেকে দাবি পূরণের ঘোষণা না আসা পর্যন্ত ধারাবাহিক আন্দোলন-কর্মসূচি চলবে।দিনভর রাজধানীর শাহবাগ মোড় অবরোধ করে রাখেন বাংলাদেশ মুক্তিযোদ্ধার সন্তান সংসদ নামের একটি সংগঠনের নেতা-কর্মীরাছবি: প্রথম আলোশাহবাগ থানার ভারপ্রাপ্ত কর্মকর্তা (ওসি) মোহাম্মদ মামুন অর রশীদ বলেন, মুক্তিযোদ্ধার সন্তান সংসদের নেতা-কর্মীদের লাঠিপেটা করা হয়নি। তিনি প্রথম আলোকে বলেন, ‘জনদুর্ভোগ লাঘব করতে আমরা বাঁশি ফুঁকে ও পানি মেরে তাঁদের সরিয়ে দিয়েছি।’মুক্তিযোদ্ধার সন্তান সংসদের অন্য দাবিগুলো হলো—সাংবিধানিক স্বীকৃতি ও বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধা পরিবারের সুরক্ষায় আইন পাস; মুক্তিযোদ্ধা সংসদ নির্বাচনে শহীদ মুক্তিযোদ্ধা ও অসুস্থ মুক্তিযোদ্ধা পরিবারের একজন প্রতিনিধিকে ভোটার করা এবং ১৯৭২ সালের সংজ্ঞা অনুযায়ী মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের চূড়ান্ত তালিকা প্রণয়ন; মুজিব কোর্টের পবিত্রতা রক্ষায় সিনেমা, সিরিয়াল, নাটকে মন্দ চরিত্রে মুজিব কোর্ট পরা নিষিদ্ধ করা ও মন্দ লোকদের মুজিব কোর্ট পরার সুযোগ বন্ধ করার জন্য আইন পাস; মুক্তিযোদ্ধা কল্যাণ ট্রাস্টের পরিত্যক্ত সম্পত্তি দখলমুক্ত করে লাভজনক প্রতিষ্ঠানে রূপান্তর; মুক্তিযোদ্ধা পরিবারের ওপর হামলা-নির্যাতন ও জমি দখলের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর আইনি ব্যবস্থা নেওয়া; দুর্নীতি, মাদক ও ধর্ষণের বিরুদ্ধে অভিযান অব্যাহত রাখাসহ কঠোর আইন প্রণয়ন ও হাসপাতাল, সরকারি অফিস, বিমানবন্দরসহ সব জায়গায় বীর মুক্তিযোদ্ধাদের ভিআইপি মর্যাদা দেওয়া।Police have removed leaders and activists from the capital's Shahbagh demanding restoration of the Muktijoddha quota. At that time sticks and water cannons were thrown at them. However, the police claimed that they were not beaten.Leaders and activists of an organization called Bangladesh Muktijoddhar Sontan Sangsad blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital on Tuesday. Before evening, police removed them with batons and water cannons.Hundreds of freedom fighters' sons and parliamentarians from different districts of the country started protesting at Shahbagh intersection around 12:15 pm today. The protests caused severe traffic jams in and around Shahbag throughout the day.Leaders and activists of different levels including Chairman of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sontan Sangsad Soleman Mia and Secretary General Shafiqul Islam were present in the program. At the beginning, the police asked the leaders and activists of Muktijoddha's son Sangsad to leave Shahbagh. However, they continued the program ignoring the instructions of the police. Police fired batons and water cannons to disperse them at 5.50 pm.Condemning the police obstruction, Mizanur Rahman, vice-president of Muktijoddha's Sontan Sangsad, said the agitation would continue till the government announces to meet the demand.Shahbagh Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Mamun Aur Rashid said the freedom fighters' children were not beaten with sticks. "In order to alleviate the suffering of the people, we have removed them by blowing flutes and blowing water," he told Prothom Alo.Other demands of the freedom fighters' children parliament are: constitutional recognition and passage of laws to protect the families of heroic freedom fighters; To elect a representative of the families of martyred freedom fighters and sick freedom fighters in the Muktijoddha Sangsad elections and to prepare a final list of freedom fighters as defined in 1972; To protect the sanctity of the Mujib Court, laws have been passed to ban the wearing of Mujib Court in movies, serials, dramas with bad characters and to stop the opportunity of bad people to wear Mujib Court; Transform the abandoned property of Muktijoddha Welfare Trust into a for-profit organization; Taking strict legal action against attacks and torture on freedom fighter families and land grabbing; Continuing the campaign against corruption, drugs and rape, enacting strict laws and giving VIP status to heroic freedom fighters in all places including hospitals, government offices, airports.