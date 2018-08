I am against banning these platforms but Twitter and Facebook have serious issues with the amount of fake profiles used to promote and distribute fake content. A better approach would be to build tools that quickly highlight the authenticity of news, tweets and shares and possibly a reputation system of some sort. The problem with that is the fact mainstream media use the same tactics and also excel at building fake narratives albeit with more resources and finesse.



The opposite reaction had to happen and we ended up with the situation today.



Its a complete cluster**** if you ask me.

Click to expand...