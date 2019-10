Blitzkrieg is a method of warfare which transforms into LIGHTNING ATTACK in German, whereby an attacking force, spearheaded by a dense concentration of armored and motorized or mechanized infantry formations with close air support, breaks through the opponent's line of defense by short, fast, powerful attacks and then dislocates the defenders, using speed and surprise to encircle them with the help of air superiorityThe strategy was used in WW2, effectively by Germans to capture large territory.Germans blitz thru to France using the strategy and occupied France , and in a swift reversalBerlin itself fell to an attack from Allied forces including Soviets at the conclusion of WW2 in EuropeUsing the strategy The mechanized Group moved rapidly across the borderProvided with air supportAnd columns of troops, 50,000 to 100,000 troops followed behind on foot or horsesDuring the end of the war, the opponents especially the Soviet Tanks matched Germans tanks in firepower and the Germans were pegged from their western / eastern frontThe lessons learned from this offensivea) Tanks + Air support wins you Territory, the ground troops capture and fortify an areab) Never extend the distance between your Tanks and Footsoldier's division where Tanks run out of supplies and support