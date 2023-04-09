What's new

Blinken to visit Vietnam mid April 2023

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Vietnam next week, Senator Jeff Merkley told a news conference in Hanoi on Saturday, as part of Washington's efforts to move diplomatic relations with Hanoi on to a higher level this year.

Blinken's visit, which has not yet been officially announced, would come after U.S. President Joe Biden had a phone call last week with the chief of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong.


Blinken to visit Vietnam next week, US senator says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Vietnam next week, Senator Jeff Merkley told a news conference in Hanoi on Saturday, as part of Washington's efforts to move diplomatic relations with Hanoi on to a higher level this year.
He wants to visit China for some time, but China has denied him and other American ministers and phone call between Biden and Xi. China has no interest in engaging the American gov seriously since they always say one thing in meeting and do opposite thing in action, they never keep their promises, China is fed up with US this kind behaviour. So, Blinken is trying to pit Vietnam against China and encircle China since he cant get what he wants from China now.
 

