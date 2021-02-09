Blinken Says China’s Goal Is To Dominate The World, What Is US Goal though?

Ignoring the rhetoric of a lying man, who says "Rules based system" i.e. another coded word for their "New World Order" , where only they can wage wars against any country. Destroy it, kill millions, without the permissions and authorisation from the UN. Without any consequences.

Lie to the UN if needed be. That kind of "Rules based system"!!



Their frustration is that they cannot use "rules based system" against China.

So demonisation work has started.



I heard regularly on BBC , going as far as 15 years that "China is the next big threat".

They knew one day China would be a dominate economical and military force in the world. They have sensed it, but could not stop the rolling train.



What I like in his statement is that he said "China will be", bingo, that's the frustration.