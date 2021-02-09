beijingwalker
- Nov 4, 2011
Blinken Says China’s Goal Is To Dominate The World, What Is US Goal though?
Which country is slowly being surrounded anyway?It is the America that is drifting further and further from the rest of the world. That is why countries like Philippine President rather stick with China than American. China has few dispute with Philippine on island but the American want total control and rule over Philippine. Duterte knows it.
That's exactly what I thought. But I also included Europe in it.Blinken Says China’s Goal Is To Dominate The World, What Is US Goal though?
He is just pressure by some his US lackey minister. So far, he is still China pro. He knows who is the one try to rule over Philippine. US has soldiers still in US. US pour plenty of money to nurture or bribe pro US Filipino politicians in Philippine.Which country is slowly being surrounded anyway?
Even Duterte is slowly coming around to the US led efforts mostly because of public outcry from chinese encroachment on one of their reef by sending in ships to confront china & allowing the US to patrol the area together.
China Blinks As American, Philippine Fleets Challenge Possible Reef SeizureIn the past few months, a growing fleet of Chinese boats anchored around the Philippines' Whitsun Reef, threatening to add it to its holdings of outposts in the region. Here's how a strong joint response by U.S. and Philippine naval forces made Beijing back down.www.forbes.com
As opposed to chinese threast & bribes that he usually takes? If you say so then it's good that he starts balancing out the 2 countries. Hope he succeeds in running you guys out of his country's water.He is just pressure by some his US lackey minister. So far, he is still China pro. He knows who is the one try to rule over Philippine. US has soldiers still in US. US pour plenty of money to nurture or bribe pro US Filipino politicians in Philippine.