Blinken Says China’s Goal Is To Dominate The World, What Is US Goal though?

crankthatskunk

crankthatskunk

Ignoring the rhetoric of a lying man, who says "Rules based system" i.e. another coded word for their "New World Order" , where only they can wage wars against any country. Destroy it, kill millions, without the permissions and authorisation from the UN. Without any consequences.
Lie to the UN if needed be. That kind of "Rules based system"!!

Their frustration is that they cannot use "rules based system" against China.
So demonisation work has started.

I heard regularly on BBC , going as far as 15 years that "China is the next big threat".
They knew one day China would be a dominate economical and military force in the world. They have sensed it, but could not stop the rolling train.

What I like in his statement is that he said "China will be", bingo, that's the frustration.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Everyone knows what their "Rules based system" means absolute western global domination which has lasted for at least 2 centuries, they just shamelessly coined this fancy word trying to justify it.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

global domination? there is no shame in ambition in fact it is healthy.. Xi even said he wants to make China great
 
redtom

Who would have thought that what the top diplomat of the United States said was learned from children’s stories.

After I was 10 years old, I had no interest in ruling the world. I like money and girls.
 
8888888888888

USA goal is to 'To Dominate The World'. Seeing the amount of USA fast food restaurants all over the world, bashing countries using social economics to help their citizens even Nato members and slowly turning UK English in UK to USA English.
 
Beast

It is the America that is drifting further and further from the rest of the world. That is why countries like Philippine President rather stick with China than American. China has few dispute with Philippine on island but the American want total control and rule over Philippine. Duterte knows it.
 
Reashot Xigwin

Reashot Xigwin

It is the America that is drifting further and further from the rest of the world. That is why countries like Philippine President rather stick with China than American. China has few dispute with Philippine on island but the American want total control and rule over Philippine. Duterte knows it.
Which country is slowly being surrounded anyway?

Even Duterte is slowly coming around to the US led efforts mostly because of public outcry from chinese encroachment on one of their reef by sending in ships to confront china & allowing the US to patrol the area together.
www.forbes.com

China Blinks As American, Philippine Fleets Challenge Possible Reef Seizure

In the past few months, a growing fleet of Chinese boats anchored around the Philippines' Whitsun Reef, threatening to add it to its holdings of outposts in the region. Here's how a strong joint response by U.S. and Philippine naval forces made Beijing back down.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com
 
Beast

Which country is slowly being surrounded anyway?

Even Duterte is slowly coming around to the US led efforts mostly because of public outcry from chinese encroachment on one of their reef by sending in ships to confront china & allowing the US to patrol the area together.
www.forbes.com

China Blinks As American, Philippine Fleets Challenge Possible Reef Seizure

In the past few months, a growing fleet of Chinese boats anchored around the Philippines' Whitsun Reef, threatening to add it to its holdings of outposts in the region. Here's how a strong joint response by U.S. and Philippine naval forces made Beijing back down.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com
He is just pressure by some his US lackey minister. So far, he is still China pro. He knows who is the one try to rule over Philippine. US has soldiers still in US. US pour plenty of money to nurture or bribe pro US Filipino politicians in Philippine.
 
Reashot Xigwin

Reashot Xigwin

He is just pressure by some his US lackey minister. So far, he is still China pro. He knows who is the one try to rule over Philippine. US has soldiers still in US. US pour plenty of money to nurture or bribe pro US Filipino politicians in Philippine.
As opposed to chinese threast & bribes that he usually takes? If you say so then it's good that he starts balancing out the 2 countries. Hope he succeeds in running you guys out of his country's water.
 
