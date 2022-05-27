What's new

Blinken On U.S. Relationship With China: 'We Aren't Looking For Conflict'

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Blinken On U.S. Relationship With China: 'We Aren't Looking For Conflict'​


"China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years.

China is also integral to the global economy and to our ability to solve challenges from climate to COVID. Put simply, the United States and China have to deal with each other for the foreseeable future.

That’s why this is one of the most complex and consequential relationships of any that we have in the world today.

Over the last year, the Biden administration has developed and implemented a comprehensive strategy to harness our national strengths and our unmatched network of allies and partners to realize the future that we seek.

We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we’re determined to avoid both.

We don’t seek to block China from its role as a major power, nor to stop China – or any other country, for that matter – from growing their economy or advancing the interests of their people.

But we will defend and strengthen the international law, agreements, principles, and institutions that maintain peace and security, protect the rights of individuals and sovereign nations, and make it possible for all countries – including the United States and China – to coexist and cooperate."
 
K

K_Bin_W

Well of course you don't look for a conflict with anyone who can kick your a$$...

Always remember what Yang Jiech saidi: US not qualified to "speak from a position of strength" when criticising China.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

But US always says one thing and does the opposite, I don't know how much we can trust US.

Blinken On U.S. Relationship With China: 'We Aren't Looking For Conflict'​

"China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing’s vision would move us away from the universal values that have sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years.
And what are these so called UNIVERSAL VALUES? Can someone explain?
 

