Blinken has Blinked!

HAIDER said: look at picture again ...US has not blinked . Click to expand...

hari sud said: ‘Unlikely that anything said is even close to truth. Click to expand...

You can see how concerned he was about Chinese building Hypersonic missiles ahead of the US.When asked if China has assured the US that China would not supply any military equipment to Russia for the war in Ukraine, he just skirted the question and said China assured it last year itself.This means China did not give any fresh assurances.