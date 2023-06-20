What's new

Blinken has Blinked!

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Blinken confirmed that US will never support the independence of Taiwan

Begs China not to decouple the economies and disrupt the supply chains to NATO countries.

Requests Chinese students to study in the US universities.

Pleads China to not take any milirary action against US Navy in SCS and Pacific.

 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Blinken confirmed that US will never support the independence of Taiwan

Begs China not to decouple the economies and disrupt the supply chains to NATO countries.

Requests Chinese students to study in the US universities.

Pleads China to not take any milirary action against US Navy in SCS and Pacific.

‘Unlikely that anything said is even close to truth.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed said:
Blinken confirmed that US will never support the independence of Taiwan

Begs China not to decouple the economies and disrupt the supply chains to NATO countries.

Requests Chinese students to study in the US universities.

Pleads China to not take any milirary action against US Navy in SCS and Pacific.

look at picture again ...US has not blinked .
 
Don't take Americunts at their words. Watch how they act.

They're still going to provide weapons, training and intelligence to separatist regardless. They might even directly intervene with their clients states. China would be wise to prepare for a full military confrontation with US in the Western Pacific.
 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

HAIDER said:
look at picture again ...US has not blinked .
You can see how concerned he was about Chinese building Hypersonic missiles ahead of the US.

hari sud said:
‘Unlikely that anything said is even close to truth.
When asked if China has assured the US that China would not supply any military equipment to Russia for the war in Ukraine, he just skirted the question and said China assured it last year itself.

This means China did not give any fresh assurances.
 
S10 said:
Don't take Americunts at their words. Watch how they act.

They're still going to provide weapons, training and intelligence to separatist regardless. They might even directly intervene with their clients states. China would be wise to prepare for a full military confrontation with US in the Western Pacific.
China can take out US aircraft carriers using DF-21 & DF-26 missiles.

US Navy cannot operate in SCS and has to operate from deep inside Pacific.
 

