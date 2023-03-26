What's new

Blinken: Bangladesh quickly becoming a regional leader

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
9,302
-3
21,853
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Blinken: Bangladesh quickly becoming a regional leader​

US committed to working with Bangladesh to support free and fair elections, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says


Secreatery Blinken

File photo: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint-press conference with Kuwaiti foreign minister in Kuwait City on July 29, 2021 AFP
UNB

Published: March 26, 2023 1:45 PM | Last Updated: March 26, 2023 1:55 PM

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken has said Bangladesh is “quickly becoming a regional leader” with a rapidly growing economy, an increasingly well-educated workforce, and a dynamic youth demographic.

Blinken said he looks forward to “deepening their partnership” with Bangladesh in the years ahead.

“Americans and Bangladeshis are stronger together because of our cooperation on the defining issues of this era,” he said in a press statement on behalf of the United States of America, conveying his best wishes to the people of Bangladesh on its Independence Day.

Blinken said the United States is proud of its partnership with Bangladesh and of the resulting achievements made over the last five decades.

“Most recently, we have made real strides together battling Covid-19, tackling climate change, and promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

“We commit to working with you in support of free and fair elections, open to all,” Blinken said.

By committing to democratic norms, good governance, human rights, and media freedom — all of which are hallmarks of developing, stable, and prospering societies — Blinken said he believes Bangladesh will achieve its great potential.
“As you celebrate your Independence Day, Bangladesh has many reasons to be proud,” Blinken said.

He said by generously welcoming Rohingya fleeing genocide, Bangladesh has demonstrated its humanitarian commitment to sheltering vulnerable refugees.

By developing adaptation strategies to the climate crisis, Blinken said, Bangladesh has shown leadership in protecting the environment and strengthening climate resilience.
www.dhakatribune.com

Blinken: Bangladesh quickly becoming a regional leader

US committed to working with Bangladesh to support free and fair elections, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says
www.dhakatribune.com www.dhakatribune.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Counselor to Anthony Blinken arrives
Replies
0
Views
197
bluesky
B
B
Rohingyas to be rehabilitated in US: Blinken
2
Replies
18
Views
962
DF41
DF41
fallstuff
Second spy balloon spotted over Latin America, says Pentagon, as Blinken postpones China trip
Replies
1
Views
426
aziqbal
aziqbal
fallstuff
Chinese balloon soars across US; Blinken scraps Beijing trip
Replies
13
Views
645
Menthol
Menthol
B
Sears Towers a manifestation of what US, Bangladesh can achieve together: US Secretary of State Blinken
2 3
Replies
33
Views
2K
Wergeland
Wergeland

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom