Blind Muezzin in Karachi Receives His Stolen Phone Back from Thief
The thief returned the phone to its owner via a delivery rider after being caught on CCTV robbing a blind muezzin of money and a phone in Karachi.
Hafiz Amjad, the victim, was tricked into recording his naat under the pretense of making it popular on social media. After that, the thief stole his phone and used an app to transfer Rs 35,000 from it.
A man named Hassan Liaquat asked the bike rider to deliver the phone to Qari Amjad in Gulistan-e-Johar, and the CCTV footage of the incident helped the thief return it. The Gulistan-e-Jauhar police station has the case on file.
https://www.dailynationpakistan.com...hi-receives-his-stolen-phone-back-from-thief/