What's new

Blind in Kashmir with 100 pellets lodged in his head

Khanate

Khanate

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
2,926
7
5,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Blind in Kashmir with 100 pellets lodged in his head
The story of young Danish, who was shot by a pellet gun and suffered irreversible damage to his eyesight.
Zacharie Rabehi, Kabir Agarwal / 07 Dec 2016

Danish Rajab, 24, used to work as a marketing executive for a company selling dairy products in the city of Srinagar in India-administered Kashmir. That was until the day his life changed forever.

The Kashmir valley has seen violent protests break out, triggered by the death of popular rebel militant commander, Burhan Wani on July 9. A curfew was imposed in most parts of the valley, almost immediately after his death, to contain the protests. Defying this curfew, people took to the streets in large numbers to protest against the killing.

On the evening of July 17, 2016, after the curfew had been lifted, Danish was hit by pellets in his face and eyes from a distance of about 10 metres, as he sat chatting with his friends at a tea stall near his house. He felt sharp pain and fell down with the shock. His friend, Aashiq, tried to lift him up. This was the last image that Danish saw.

The current unrest in the valley - which continues to this day even as the intensity has dwindled - has seen a new kind of injury inflicted by a new kind of non-lethal weapon, the pellet gun. Thousands have suffered damage to their eyesight as a result of pellet gun use by security forces to quell protests.

The pellet gun fires more than 500 sharp lead pellets at high velocity. Doctors say that even a single pellet entering the eye at that speed can cause grievous and irreversible damage.

8d1a9a1084f44f8697a9b3f051e0579c_8.jpg

Danish only came to terms with what he had lost at the hospital. A two-inch metal ring containing hundreds of pellets had entered through his left eye, damaging everything in its path. It then proceeded to burst inside and the pellets dispersed in various directions, also damaging his right eye. The extent of damage to his left eye was so severe that it had to be removed entirely. He can only see faint shadows from his right eye. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]


a82b6c3678dc4097a7f2698e3cfd56bf_8.jpg

Danish sits quietly listening to India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, speak. He tries to distract himself from the horrific tragedy facing him. His family says he doesn't talk a lot any more. 'What do I say? You can see what has become of my life,' he says. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]


4c9e60e6be614c078371bb455344b4dd_8.jpg

Danish has not been able to come to terms with his disability. His family tries desperately to keep his morale high, but they themselves are shattered. Most of the time, Danish prefers to sit alone. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]


e62cd6f2ebe3411fb3684ca9195acb53_8.jpg

An X-ray image shows the 100-or-so pellets that are still lodged in his eyes, face and head. Doctors say that the procedure to remove the pellets will put Danish's life at grave risk. On touching his head, one can feel the metallic objects. His nemesis will be a part of his body for the rest of his life. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]


48bfef793bd7450aa02aa5475e61ec90_8.jpg

His father performs his own check on Danish's vision, hoping that it has improved. He used to work as a labourer until health issues forced him to stop a few years ago. Since then, Danish had been the sole breadwinner for this family of seven, with a wage of about $100 a month. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]


00ebec619729418499ca2bd592dea9fd_8.jpg

Danish's friends often drop by to spend some time with him. They sit in the sun, as the winter chill begins to set in. Conversation, though, is minimal. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]


e91ed63bda184f22b4268fd6bc21845f_8.jpg

Danish's younger sister carefully opens his eyes with her fingers and applies eye drops with the help of ear buds. He shares a close bond with her. 'It is very difficult to see him sit at home and suffer mentally. He had so many dreams. All have been shattered,' she says. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]


Source: Al Jazeera

-BAJWA-, 544_delta, ADITYAMAYUKH, Aasimkhan, Alphacharlie, Aspahbod, Aykut, Azadkashmir, BEUB, Bouncer, CBU-105, CHIRULES, Clutch, CookieMonster, CountStrike, Cryingwolf, DarthVader, Deadpool, DeathAdder, Deino, Djinn, Doordie, EAK, EaReturns, EpiiC, Evora, EyanKhan, EyelessInGaza, G0dfather, GeneralGeneral, GreenRanger, H!TchHiker, HanPatriot, Indx-techs, Iqbalj87, Isotope, JamD, Jarmenkell, Jogesh, Jugger, Kash_Ninja, Khan_21, Khanate, LAseKarachi, Lahorie, Liquidmetal, LonE_WolF, Mabs, Maler, Maverick_D, Maxpane, MohammedKhaled, Mrc, N3oN, NALANDA, NakashAhsan, NanYang, Offshore, OguzSenturk, Okarus, OmeriqbalMalik, PATHAN786KING, Peshwa, PrinceofDorne, RazaGujjar, Ryuzaki, SDS1, , SHAHEENEYE, SR-91, SammiiPryo34, SaudKhalid, Silicon0000, SirHatesALot, SleepingLion, Sliver, Smoke, Solomon2, Soofi1, Soumitra, Stroker, Syed1, TOPGUN, TaimoorKhan, TalwarePakistan, TheAccountant, TheEagle, TheMightyBender, Trumpcard, Turingsage, Two, Well.wisher, Yellow-place, YousufSSG, Zibago, aliyusuf, beijingwalker, cranwerkhan, damiendehorn, danish_vij, deathfromabove, eagleeye, eldarlmari, epicname, farhan_9909, hinduguy, husseinibnali, insight-out, isoo, j20blackdragon, knightmare, koolio, litman, maluus, maximuswarrior, monitor, mudas777, mustafaerkan, my2cents, neem456, neosinan, niaz, noksss, ozi2000, pakistanipower, papacita, porris, ravigupta, sbmc27, secretservice, sehnaz, shourov323, singlefighter, snowlake, super777, t_for_talli, thinkingcap81, tigerrockali, waqqashabib, wlidlaurel, xuxu1457, yesboss, 星海军事, Richard Parker, Abdul Majid Saleem, Tayfun Öksüzoğlu, Imadafridi, RISING SUN, B+ Dracula, The Eagle, aliyusuf, hinduguy, Solomon2, TOPGUN, monitor, Two, TimePass, SammiiPryo34, +4vsgorillas-Apebane, LA se Karachi, mdcp, papacita, Well.wisher, Maverick_D, Glavcom, SirHatesALot, Great Janjua, Javad, Norwegian, Trumpcard, Abu Ammar, Prince of Dorne, Ea Returns, Ilay, t_for_talli, khujliwal, H!TchHiker, -BAJWA-, damiendehorn, Pseudonym, Dev Destroyer, Dervesh786, EAK, Taimoor Khan, PATHAN786KING, sehnaz, epicname, koolio, TrMhMt, porris, ozi2000, ChennaiDude, SammiiPryo34, Isotope, DavidSling, mdcp, singlefighter, beijingwalker, H!TchHiker, Tayfun Öksüzoğlu, Solomon2, my2cents, Two, Khanate, Richard Parker, Abdul Majid Saleem, Imadafridi, RISING SUN, B+ Dracula, The Eagle, aliyusuf, hinduguy, TOPGUN, monitor, TimePass, +4vsgorillas-Apebane, LA se Karachi, papacita, Well.wisher, Maverick_D, Glavcom, SirHatesALot, Great Janjua, Javad, Norwegian, Trumpcard, Abu Ammar, Prince of Dorne, Ea Returns, Ilay, t_for_talli, khujliwal, -BAJWA-, damiendehorn, Pseudonym, Dev Destroyer, Dervesh786, EAK, Taimoor Khan, PATHAN786KING, sehnaz,
 
Khanate

Khanate

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
2,926
7
5,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
504dfd542e9e41129c27b3ce60f9764c_8.jpg

Danish's father sits with one of his granddaughters. She has not gone to school since July 8, as schools remain closed in the valley because of the ongoing unrest. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]



a05a70b672d04e3ab060b495741d82f1_8.jpg

Danish walks back cautiously to his room after a trip to the bathroom, touching the walls with his hands to guide himself. 'I hate it that I have to rely on my family members for every small thing. I can't do anything on my own any more,' he says. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]



0c93886bfde6427d9edb2c2a624d3552_8.jpg

His father keeps a close eye whenever Danish is walking on his own. 'I feel helpless. It is very traumatic to see him like this and I can't do anything,' he says. 'We were a poor but happy family before this. Now we are poor and also miserable,' he adds.[Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]



decae5c62afb4fd495d9b8916d298795_8.jpg

As his father and niece play in the small garden in their house, Danish is pensive. 'A lot of negative thoughts enter my mind. I try to keep them away. Otherwise, it will be impossible to survive. But how long can I keep doing that?', he says. 'When my mother passed away a few years ago, I used to cry a lot. Now, I feel relieved that she is not alive to see her blind son.' [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]



1dcb03909a984ade9f7fbaa558c50bc8_8.jpg

He loves his Kashmiri tea, served with biscuits. His sister often has to often help him to eat as he misjudges the precise location of his mouth and drops food on himself. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]



247522ff998a48f0991e190df5bbfb45_8.jpg

His friends take him out for a walk in the evening. They try to cheer him up. He doesn't walk for more than five minutes and comes back to the relative safety of his house. 'He never liked sitting in the house and loved to be out and about. Look at him now. He has given up the will to live,' says his sister with a tear in her eye. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]



fb27eac2ed794f44988e43ad14526638_8.jpg

Danish likes to sit in the sun. He likes the perception of light. He smiles quietly, and with a shake of the head says he is not angry. He then moves his head as if to look upwards, takes a deep breath and says: 'What will I do even if I do feel angry? I am helpless. Yes, I do feel angry … very angry. But I control it. It will hurt me only, no one else.' [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]



cbd8fb3f0e064aeb833bb6158f693225_8.jpg

Danish touches his head to feel the pellets that are lodged inside. His brother, his father and his younger niece spend time with him. His family ensures that he doesn't stay alone for a long time. 'We fear that he might do something drastic,' says his father. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]


Source: Al Jazeera

hinduguy, aliyusuf, -BAJWA-, Jugger, eagleeye, snow lake, Isotope, Imadafridi, ADITYA MAYUKH, CHI RULES, ChennaiDude, Two, Lavrentiy, Taimoor Khan, Kiarash, Maxpane, Khanate, mudas777, TimePass, BRAVO_, SammiiPryo34, Ea Returns, Deino, Pathan07, Evora, Javad, porris, mdcp, maximuswarrior, Nakash Ahsan, Dev Destroyer, SirHatesALot, The Eagle, H!TchHiker, t_for_talli, Maverick_D, Prince of Dorne, CriticalThought, monitor, PurpleButcher, Sliver, Jzaib, DayWalker90, koolio, Haryanajatt, TOPGUN, Solomon2, The Accountant, +4vsgorillas-Apebane, Mustang06
 
maximuswarrior

maximuswarrior

BANNED
Jun 15, 2016
13,775
-2
25,679
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
No wonder people want freedom in that part of Kashmir. On the one side you have pellet guns making people blind and on the other side billions of investment making people prosperous and happy.
 
Khanate

Khanate

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
2,926
7
5,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
maximuswarrior said:
No wonder people want freedom in that part of Kashmir. On the one side you have pellet guns making people blind and on the other side billions of investment making people prosperous and happy.
Click to expand...


From Marketing Executive to a blind man, all because he is a Kashmiri.


-BAJWA-, 544_delta, ADITYAMAYUKH, Aasimkhan, Alphacharlie, Aspahbod, Aykut, Azadkashmir, BEUB, Bouncer, CBU-105, CHIRULES, Clutch, CookieMonster, CountStrike, Cryingwolf, DarthVader, Deadpool, DeathAdder, Deino, Djinn, Doordie, EAK, EaReturns, EpiiC, Evora, EyanKhan, EyelessInGaza, G0dfather, GeneralGeneral, GreenRanger, H!TchHiker, HanPatriot, Indx-techs, Iqbalj87, Isotope, JamD, Jarmenkell, Jogesh, Jugger, Kash_Ninja, Khan_21, Khanate, LAseKarachi, Lahorie, Liquidmetal, LonE_WolF, Mabs, Maler, Maverick_D, Maxpane, MohammedKhaled, Mrc, N3oN, NALANDA, NakashAhsan, NanYang, Offshore, OguzSenturk, Okarus, OmeriqbalMalik, PATHAN786KING, Peshwa, PrinceofDorne, RazaGujjar, Ryuzaki, SDS1, , SHAHEENEYE, SR-91, SammiiPryo34, SaudKhalid, Silicon0000, SirHatesALot, SleepingLion, Sliver, Smoke, Solomon2, Soofi1, Soumitra, Stroker, Syed1, TOPGUN, TaimoorKhan, TalwarePakistan, TheAccountant, TheEagle, TheMightyBender, Trumpcard, Turingsage, Two, Well.wisher, Yellow-place, YousufSSG, Zibago, aliyusuf, beijingwalker, cranwerkhan, damiendehorn, danish_vij, deathfromabove, eagleeye, eldarlmari, epicname, farhan_9909, hinduguy, husseinibnali, insight-out, isoo, j20blackdragon, knightmare, koolio, litman, maluus, maximuswarrior, monitor, mudas777, mustafaerkan, my2cents, neem456, neosinan, niaz, noksss, ozi2000, pakistanipower, papacita, porris, ravigupta, sbmc27, secretservice, sehnaz, shourov323, singlefighter, snowlake, super777, t_for_talli, thinkingcap81, tigerrockali, waqqashabib, wlidlaurel, xuxu1457, yesboss, 星海军事, Richard Parker, Abdul Majid Saleem, Tayfun Öksüzoğlu, Imadafridi, RISING SUN, B+ Dracula, The Eagle, aliyusuf, hinduguy, Solomon2, TOPGUN, monitor, Two, TimePass, SammiiPryo34, +4vsgorillas-Apebane, LA se Karachi, mdcp, papacita, Well.wisher, Maverick_D, Glavcom, SirHatesALot, Great Janjua, Javad, Norwegian, Trumpcard, Abu Ammar, Prince of Dorne, Ea Returns, Ilay, t_for_talli, khujliwal, H!TchHiker, -BAJWA-, damiendehorn, Pseudonym, Dev Destroyer, Dervesh786, EAK, Taimoor Khan, PATHAN786KING, sehnaz, epicname, koolio, TrMhMt, porris, ozi2000, ChennaiDude, SammiiPryo34, Isotope, DavidSling, mdcp, singlefighter, beijingwalker, H!TchHiker, Tayfun Öksüzoğlu, Solomon2, my2cents, Two, Khanate, Richard Parker, Abdul Majid Saleem, Imadafridi, RISING SUN, B+ Dracula, The Eagle, aliyusuf, hinduguy, TOPGUN, monitor, TimePass, +4vsgorillas-Apebane, LA se Karachi, papacita, Well.wisher, Maverick_D, Glavcom, SirHatesALot, Great Janjua, Javad, Norwegian, Trumpcard, Abu Ammar, Prince of Dorne, Ea Returns, Ilay, t_for_talli, khujliwal, -BAJWA-, damiendehorn, Pseudonym, Dev Destroyer, Dervesh786, EAK, Taimoor Khan, PATHAN786KING, sehnaz, Talwar e Pakistan, SirHatesALot, shourov323, danish falcon, Tempest II, majorytyrant, ChennaiDude, Well.wisher, Imadafridi, SHAHEEN EYE, Trumpcard, wiqi21, The Eagle, maximuswarrior, altor, marj666, UkroTurk, Arshad mahmood Hussain, Jugger, -BAJWA-, SammiiPryo34, Ilay, Khanate, Doordie, RISING SUN, scholseys, G0dfather, Bashido, Frogman, Aryzin, aliyusuf, DavidSling, sami_1, bhutjolokia, Ea Returns, Maxpane, JunaidP, mdcp, Z-A-K, OguzSenturk, CHI RULES, The Advocate., Major Sam, gayMo, Lagay Raho, Isotope, beijingwalker, Pride, Azadkashmir, H!TchHiker
 
Prince of Dorne

Prince of Dorne

BANNED
Jul 3, 2016
495
-15
927
Country
India
Location
India
Sad, Hope peace returns to the valley soon.

I have read several accounts of the pellet survivors and I could not help but notice that one thing is common in all the narratives that none of them were involved in the violent protests, sitting in tea stall, studying in library heck one guy even claimed he was in his bathroom taking shower o_O Now the conclusion that I could draw is that either our security forces are blind or the victims are telling lies and were all involved in protests. I think the later is more believable.

Now before posters here point their guns at me, let me tell you that attacking Army and Airforce bases, killing security officials by drowning and destroying public properties in any part of the world will invite the same damages if not more
 
T

TimePass

BANNED
Oct 26, 2016
561
-9
835
Country
India
Location
India
Yeah, he was sitting in a tea stall when the cops came up to him and shot him in the face. .... very convincing story.

Moral of the story - You plan to riot in kashmir and attack the police force, expect pellets to be shot into your face.

Thank you for posting this story here, I am now convinced that the kashmir police are doing the right thing. Seeing him fumble along in life will serve as a sober lesson to his friends if they have any plans of emulating him.
 
Khanate

Khanate

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
2,926
7
5,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Prince of Dorne said:
Sad, Hope peace returns to the valley soon.

I have read several accounts of the pellet survivors and I could not help but notice that one thing is common in all the narratives that none of them were involved in the violent protests, sitting in tea stall, studying in library heck one guy even claimed he was in his bathroom taking shower o_O Now the conclusion that I could draw is that either our security forces are blind or the victims are telling lies and were all involved in protests. I think the later is more believable.

Now before posters here point their guns at me, let me tell you that attacking Army and Airforce bases, killing security officials by drowning and destroying public properties in any part of the world will invite the same damages if not more
Click to expand...


Either its an international conspiracy run by illuminatis against Modi & Indian army or you are a delusional indiot with 13 negative strikes. I think the later is more believable.
forcetrip, khujliwal, Khanate, hk299792458, scholseys, Śakra, 5.8×42mm DBP10, EAK, SammiiPryo34, Ensiurage, Beno, IndoCarib, Taimoor Khan, PurpleButcher, padamchen, Parwez Khuri, The Eagle, delhi guy16, 3jiL, Doordie, majorytyrant, TimePass, sputnik, porris, Isotope, Pak123, Zebra, The Accountant, striver44, vinay, maximuswarrior, Syed Asif Bukhari, OguzSenturk, cranwerkhan, altor, Rajput battalion, AnshPunj2016, saurav jha, AFlover, sehnaz, Wara Fatima, sparten, Baidar Bakht, pakistanipower, Beast, Killuminati, Well.wisher, LA se Karachi, beijingwalker, mudas777
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
11,470
-18
24,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Indians are soulless savages and one can even see it from the Indian members that are defending this atrocity. After the mass graves of Kashmiris, rape against their women, and cruelty to children these ugly freaks continue to live in denial mode and laugh.

It's gone beyond religion. Indians are fucking disgusting degenerates in general.
 
P

padamchen

BANNED
Nov 11, 2016
11,800
-41
9,188
Country
India
Location
India
I personally feel extremely sad when I see young lives damaged like this. I know it is futile and never going to happen, but if Pakistanis truly care for Kashmiris, they should stop interfering and stoking flames in Kashmir. These are civilians. They are not battle hardened Jihadis like you are used to on your western flank. When you see these injuries, do realise that you are responsible for it. The security forces are only doing their job. With remarkable restraint.
 
Khanate

Khanate

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
2,926
7
5,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
CBU-105 said:
Guardian
NyT
WaPo
Vice
Click to expand...


These news organizations have far more credibility than anything you have in India. Lets not forget a common phrase for Indian press is Presstitutes (Prostitutes).
 
Last edited:
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
11,470
-18
24,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
padamchen said:
I personally feel extremely sad when I see young lives damaged like this. I know it is futile and never going to happen, but if Pakistanis truly care for Kashmiris, they should stop interfering and stoking flames in Kashmir. These are civilians. They are not battle hardened Jihadis like you are used to on your western flank. When you see these injuries, do realise that you are responsible for it. The security forces are only doing their job. With remarkable restraint.
Click to expand...

You guys in Hindustan should also note that when your soldiers are killed by sniper and mortar fire, or killed by grenades and lmgs in their tents, your are responsible for it.

Deadpool said:
I guess you did cry :lol:
Click to expand...

Indeed my little dot-headed friend, Indeed.

http://www.firstpost.com/india/indi...on-at-loc-went-from-bad-to-worse-3120444.html
 
P

padamchen

BANNED
Nov 11, 2016
11,800
-41
9,188
Country
India
Location
India
lastofthepatriots said:
You guys in Hindustan should also note that when your soldiers are killed by sniper and mortar fire, or killed by grenades and lmgs in their tents, your are responsible for it.
Click to expand...

But that is not helping the Kashmiris you profess to love. It is just fanning the flames. Granted we are a professional army. But human all the same.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
11,470
-18
24,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
padamchen said:
But that is not helping the Kashmiris you profess to love. It is just fanning the flames. Granted we are a professional army. But human all the same.
Click to expand...

To put it frankly, you guys need to let go of Kashmir. Keep Jammu and Ladakh and let's call it a deal. The people in Kashmir will never be happy with you. That's the reality of the matter.
 
Khanate

Khanate

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 16, 2016
2,926
7
5,207
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
padamchen said:
I personally feel extremely sad when I see young lives damaged like this. I know it is futile and never going to happen, but if Pakistanis truly care for Kashmiris, they should stop interfering and stoking flames in Kashmir. These are civilians. They are not battle hardened Jihadis like you are used to on your western flank. When you see these injuries, do realise that you are responsible for it. The security forces are only doing their job. With remarkable restraint.
Click to expand...


Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister of Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, has this to say for all those who blame Pakistan for Kashmir unrest:

Now your own people are saying you're in denial. It is time Indians accept reality that the unrest is created by India's brutal occupation. The blame falls squarely on Indian army.
 
CBU-105

CBU-105

FULL MEMBER
Jul 17, 2016
1,136
-11
900
Country
India
Location
India
Khanate said:
These news organizations have far more credibility anything you have in India. Lets not forget a common phrase for Indian press is Presstitutes (Prostitutes).
Click to expand...
This tu tu main main really won't get us anywhere. I just pointed out a flaw (proven political bias in your cited sources) and you get all upset.

I think it was Gerald Celente who first came up with the term "presstitutes" but it went really viral and the right lapped it up here in India when General V.K Singh used it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

L
Indian occupied Kashmir vs Azad Kashmir
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
213
Views
8K
kmc_chacko
kmc_chacko
INDIAPOSITIVE
UAE investment in Indian-administered Kashmir a 'complete betrayal'
Replies
2
Views
335
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
Signalian
Demographic Apartheid in Indian Occupied Kashmir
Replies
4
Views
538
Hexlor
H
Mirzali Khan
How India's ruling party is tightening its grip on Kashmir
Replies
0
Views
889
Mirzali Khan
Mirzali Khan
INDIAPOSITIVE
India revives civil militia after Hindu killings in Kashmir
2
Replies
24
Views
853
Skimming
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom