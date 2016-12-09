Blind in Kashmir with 100 pellets lodged in his head

Spoiler hinduguy, aliyusuf, -BAJWA-, Jugger, eagleeye, snow lake, Isotope, Imadafridi, ADITYA MAYUKH, CHI RULES, ChennaiDude, Two, Lavrentiy, Taimoor Khan, Kiarash, Maxpane, Khanate, mudas777, TimePass, BRAVO_, SammiiPryo34, Ea Returns, Deino, Pathan07, Evora, Javad, porris, mdcp, maximuswarrior, Nakash Ahsan, Dev Destroyer, SirHatesALot, The Eagle, H!TchHiker, t_for_talli, Maverick_D, Prince of Dorne, CriticalThought, monitor, PurpleButcher, Sliver, Jzaib, DayWalker90, koolio, Haryanajatt, TOPGUN, Solomon2, The Accountant, +4vsgorillas-Apebane, Mustang06

Danish's father sits with one of his granddaughters. She has not gone to school since July 8, as schools remain closed in the valley because of the ongoing unrest. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]Danish walks back cautiously to his room after a trip to the bathroom, touching the walls with his hands to guide himself. 'I hate it that I have to rely on my family members for every small thing. I can't do anything on my own any more,' he says. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]His father keeps a close eye whenever Danish is walking on his own. 'I feel helpless. It is very traumatic to see him like this and I can't do anything,' he says. 'We were a poor but happy family before this. Now we are poor and also miserable,' he adds.[Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]As his father and niece play in the small garden in their house, Danish is pensive. 'A lot of negative thoughts enter my mind. I try to keep them away. Otherwise, it will be impossible to survive. But how long can I keep doing that?', he says. 'When my mother passed away a few years ago, I used to cry a lot. Now, I feel relieved that she is not alive to see her blind son.' [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]He loves his Kashmiri tea, served with biscuits. His sister often has to often help him to eat as he misjudges the precise location of his mouth and drops food on himself. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]His friends take him out for a walk in the evening. They try to cheer him up. He doesn't walk for more than five minutes and comes back to the relative safety of his house. 'He never liked sitting in the house and loved to be out and about. Look at him now. He has given up the will to live,' says his sister with a tear in her eye. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]Danish likes to sit in the sun. He likes the perception of light. He smiles quietly, and with a shake of the head says he is not angry. He then moves his head as if to look upwards, takes a deep breath and says: 'What will I do even if I do feel angry? I am helpless. Yes, I do feel angry … very angry. But I control it. It will hurt me only, no one else.' [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]Danish touches his head to feel the pellets that are lodged inside. His brother, his father and his younger niece spend time with him. His family ensures that he doesn't stay alone for a long time. 'We fear that he might do something drastic,' says his father. [Zacharie Rabehi/Agence Le Journal/Al Jazeera]