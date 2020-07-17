Blind by Birth (can blind people dream?)

What Are The Differences Between Born Blind & Becoming Blind? (feat. Christine Ha)

Tommy Edison teams up with Christine Ha (winner of MasterChef season 3) to show the differences between being blind since birth like himself and becoming blind later in life like Christine by having director/producer Ben Churchill asking each of them the same questions about topics like dreaming, eye surgery, and if they wish they were born blind or lost their sight later in life. Tommy’s blindness is caused by an underdeveloped optic nerve and Christine’s blindness is caused a rare autoimmune disease called Neuromyelitis Optica.my friends or my husband who travel with me, feel it more like a perk than mewhip out that cane so we can skip the line