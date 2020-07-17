What's new

Blind by Birth (can blind people dream?)

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
1,140
-3
1,002
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
What Are The Differences Between Born Blind & Becoming Blind? (feat. Christine Ha)

Tommy Edison teams up with Christine Ha (winner of MasterChef season 3) to show the differences between being blind since birth like himself and becoming blind later in life like Christine by having director/producer Ben Churchill asking each of them the same questions about topics like dreaming, eye surgery, and if they wish they were born blind or lost their sight later in life. Tommy’s blindness is caused by an underdeveloped optic nerve and Christine’s blindness is caused a rare autoimmune disease called Neuromyelitis Optica.

my friends or my husband who travel with me, feel it more like a perk than me
whip out that cane so we can skip the line

:omghaha:

@jaibi
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

eldarlmari
'TikTok Changed My Life': India's Ban On Chinese App Leaves Video Makers Stunned
Replies
11
Views
575
eldarlmari
eldarlmari
beijingwalker
A day of dread for China's single women
Replies
1
Views
392
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
A Muslim Response to White Nationalism and White Replacement
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
3K
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan
KhalaiMakhlooq
Brexit: Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers & Deuteronomy
Replies
0
Views
358
KhalaiMakhlooq
KhalaiMakhlooq
TaiShang
Long Live the Great October Revolution – 100 Years of Screwing Imperialism!
Replies
1
Views
418
TMA
TMA

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom