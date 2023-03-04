BLF Confirms Death of Two of its Militants in Kech District in Clashes with Security Forces

Big Tank said:



He sent reports to DG NLC, Maj Gen Zaheer in GHQ but in vain. Later he traveled to GHQ and presented the proofs to the DG himself. Upon which, the DG was amazed and told his ADC to accompany Major Akram Khan back to Karachi and return with findings and proves. Upon reaching at Karachi airport, Major Akram was blindfolded and taken to the MI's captivity. Turned out that the DG NLC and his ADC himself were part of the ring.



Major Akram was reported missing by the Army while he was badly tortured for 6 months, resulting in memory loss, fatal brain damage.



He was taken to Ziauddin Hospital by the MI who refused to treat him as he was near to death. Luckily, PNS Shifa treated him and saved his life. Resulting in restoration of memory and then he began making calls again.



MI informed DG NLC Maj Gen Zaheer about the restoration of memory. Gen Zaheer informed Core Cmd Karachi who himself was involved in the ring. Core Cmd directed Comd Officer 2 MP unit to arrest Maj Akram from PNS Shifa immediately. CO 2MP refused as the order was unreasonable and they could not arrest a Major being treated in life threatening situation. The order was later issued in written and Maj Akram ended up in MP Barracks despite the naval doctors protested over his arrest from the hospital. Military Intelligence once again tortured him, in Military Police barracks this time and he was declared semi dead. Some NCOs were tasked to dump the body and a god fear sepoy somehow managed to contact his family using his NCL contacts. He was dumped and family managed to recover him from the area tipped by NCO. He was taken to her wife's hometown in Punjab and got treated once again. Major Akram later sold vegetables on a little vege cart outside Lodhra Sabzi Mandi.



Way later, Lt Col Inam Ur Rehman was seen fighting cases for the Army Officers illegally imprisoned, killed or tortured by PA itself. Maj Akram traveled to Pindi and approached Col Inam who fought his case in civil court after so much hurdles, leading to the dismissal of Major Gen Khalid Zaheer of NLC, Core Commander Khi Lt Gen Ahsan and many others. The ring was allegedly led to Gen Musharraf himself.



This is just one example, there are hundreds of such. Can you imagine how brutal and heartless PA is? There's another case of Major Dar, who was involved in Anti MQM ops but later Army wanted to hunt him down for his involvement. 2 assassination attempts and his son being thrown in burning cooking oil. Will post that too InshaAllah! Altho dumb and blind idiots like @Areesh can continue to live a pigeon's life, but I'll be glad to have a certificate of being an Iranian Agent.

I'm lost for words and don't know what to say. I wouldn't expect one to be treated this way, let alone not have a proper venue to disclose these things without harming one and one's family.Major Dar, I'm also inquisitive now; please share and tag me.I remember a currently serving relative of mines telling me; we aren't saints; I was think a little stealing here and there.