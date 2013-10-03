BLF Chief Allah Nazar Killed in Afghanistan - Militant Sources claim.
As per our OSINT findings, BLF terrorists chat groups discuss and confirmed the killing of BLF Chief Allah Nazar. Interestingly, these terrorists were attending a meeting due to internal rifts and divide within BLF, for leadership. During the meeting, debate led to heated arguments and ending with shooting each other.
As per our OSINT findings, BLF terrorists chat groups discuss and confirmed the killing of BLF Chief Allah Nazar. Interestingly, these terrorists were attending a meeting due to internal rifts and divide within BLF, for leadership. During the meeting, debate led to heated arguments and ending with shooting each other.