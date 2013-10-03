What's new

BLF Chief Allah Nazar Killed in Afghanistan - Militant Sources claim.

BLF Chief Allah Nazar Killed in Afghanistan - Militant Sources claim.

As per our OSINT findings, BLF terrorists chat groups discuss and confirmed the killing of BLF Chief Allah Nazar. Interestingly, these terrorists were attending a meeting due to internal rifts and divide within BLF, for leadership. During the meeting, debate led to heated arguments and ending with shooting each other.
BLF Chief Allah Nazar Killed in Afghanistan - Militant Sources claim.

As per our OSINT findings, BLF terrorists chat groups discuss and confirmed the killing of BLF Chief Allah Nazar. Interestingly, these terrorists were attending a meeting due to internal rifts and divide within BLF, for leadership. During the meeting, debate led to heated arguments and ending with shooting each other.
I've heard that difference of opinion rose regarding their individuals shifting to either Pakistan or India.... Let's see whether it gets confirmed or not....
 
It will be amazingly pleasant if it turns out that he has been really killed. In past, he has tricked with his death hoaxes.
Just few days ago, he communicated with BBC Urdu to put forward his remarks about Gov announced peace negotiation initiative.
He was/is arrogant and annoying thorn in way of a peaceful and progressive Balochistan.
IMG_20210724_194851.png
 
