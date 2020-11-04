Bleak winter faces Tibetan refugees in India

Their leaders are engaging in politics and power game; but their ordinary people are becoming the victims of life! Met some refugees in Gangtok (iirc, some place with refugee center), the capital city of the formerly Buddhist Kingdom, Sikkim (in 2014), had a small chit-chat with a grandma (70 plus) born in Shigatse with her daughter (late 40s), born in India, as the interpreter while we stumbled in a public park. She ran away when she's still a young girl, knew a little how was TAR in modern days. I happened to visit Lhasa, Gyantse, and Shigatse a year earlier. So the grandma asked me how's Shigatse today? I told her there's great development in TAR, at that time a new section of railway linking Lhasa and Shigatse was under construction... there were so many infrastructure build-ups there, a highest-altitude railway linking Lhasa with Xining in Qinghai, and lot of development is still ongoing. The brief encounter left me some strong, personal impression of those unfortunate Tibetan refugees in India... after more than half a century.