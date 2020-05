'Blatant interference': Former Australian foreign ministers lash Wuhan dossier

Former Australian Labor foreign ministers Gareth Evans and Bob Carr said the episode showed the importance of maintaining independent intelligence from the US.



"Pushing the Wuhan lab line in defiance of all intelligence assessments is just another nail in the coffin of US international credibility - and it's crucial for our own that we don't get further sucked in to Trump's political agenda," said Professor Evans, who is the President Emeritus of the International Crisis Group.

"It seems the US embassy gave a confected report to an Australian newspaper inflating baseless claims that the COVID19 virus was hatched in a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan," he said.



"The report, published in Australia, was fed into Fox News commentary and used by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to stoke an allegation even flimsier than the [weapons of mass destruction] in the context of the Iraq war.



"If that is true it is blatant embassy interference in Australian politics. One can only imagine the reaction if it had of been attempted by the Chinese embassy."

