Blatant & gratuitous insult of Islam by Hindu intellectual

Indian Hindus are reduced to these gimmicks due to their desperation as the most likely outcome will lead to erasure of their terrorists launchpads in Afghanistan which will decrease their leverage over Pakistan considerably. So they are reduced to ridiculing Islamic symbols to "hurt" Pakistanis. I suppose one of the only levers of putting pressure on Pakistan is the threat of cross border incursion justified by terrorist sanctuaries on this side of the border. Their media has been touting this propaganda again for a few days now.