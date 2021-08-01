What's new

Blatant & gratuitous insult of Islam by Hindu intellectual

cocomo

cocomo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2009
1,315
-1
2,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian Hindus are reduced to these gimmicks due to their desperation as the most likely outcome will lead to erasure of their terrorists launchpads in Afghanistan which will decrease their leverage over Pakistan considerably. So they are reduced to ridiculing Islamic symbols to "hurt" Pakistanis. I suppose one of the only levers of putting pressure on Pakistan is the threat of cross border incursion justified by terrorist sanctuaries on this side of the border. Their media has been touting this propaganda again for a few days now.


 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
745
-1
716
Country
United States
Location
United States
I watched the first 10 minutes of the friends of Taliban vid and that was the most funniest sh*t I've ever listened to.
 
cocomo

cocomo

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2009
1,315
-1
2,053
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jus_chillin said:
I watched the first 10 minutes of the friends of Taliban vid and that was the most funniest sh*t I've ever listened to.
Click to expand...
Skip to 44:25 for the funniest sh*t. The supposed "intellectual" asserts that Zamir Kabulov - Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan is actually an ISI agent.
 
Shah_Deu

Shah_Deu

FULL MEMBER
Jun 7, 2019
582
0
1,642
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Nothing new. This new breed of hindutva low creatures is now openly insulting Islam as a religion and showing hatred towards our religious figures. This ex-IAS officer Sanjay Dixit guy is another character doing his bit.


 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom