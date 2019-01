Blasts kill dozens after Muslim self-rule vote in Philippines

Policemen and soldiers stand outside a bomb-hit church in Jolo, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao, on January 27, 2019.

This handout photo released by armed forces of the Philippines on January 27, 2019 shows debris inside a Catholic church where two bombs exploded in Jolo, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao.