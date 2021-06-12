What's new

Blast reported near University of Balochistan

Great Janjua

Great Janjua

How equivocal the very campus these dupes take baby strides in now has become its mark. I tell you, displeasing day for their indoctrination chirps inside campus who readied these nincompoops to blow up Pakistan now taking a blow to their very nose.

I'll be loitering for their Twitter seething columns, very soon.
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

Great Janjua said:
How equivocal the very campus these dupes take baby strides in now has become its mark. I tell you, displeasing day for their indoctrination chirps inside campus who readied these nincompoops to blow up Pakistan now taking a blow to their very nose.

I'll be loitering for their Twitter seething columns, very soon.
👍


TTP and BLA types have been hit VERY hard over the last few months

Their frustration is massive at the moment
 
Tomcats

Tomcats

1 policeman martyred, 7 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

One policeman was martyred while seven others were injured in a blast near Balochistan University on Quetta's Sariab Road on Monday, officials said.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials began arriving on the scene shortly after the incident was reported. The area was also cordoned off by security officials.

Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said that a police truck deputed outside the varsity gate was targeted and an explosive device was planted in a motorcycle.

He confirmed the casualties and said that four passersby were also injured in the incident. He said that those responsible for the blast will be arrested and brought to justice.




Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove said that police officials had been providing security to protesting students outside the varsity when the blast took place.

"The attackers wanted to target the students, but police officials were targeted due to tight security arrangements in place," the minister said. Langove added that the miscreants wanted to spread chaos by targeting students.

On September 25, four security personnel were martyred and two others injured in a bomb attack on a vehicle of the Frontier Corps in the Khosat area of Balochistan's Harnai district.

The banned Baloch Liberation Army claimed had responsibility for the attack.

The FC soldiers were on patrolling duty and when their vehicle reached the Safar Bash area, the improvised explosive device went off resulting in the martyrdom of four soldiers and injuries to two officers.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

www.dawn.com

1 policeman martyred, 7 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Four passersby also injured in incident, says Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani.
www.dawn.com
 
