What's new

Blast reported in a mosque in Peshawar - 56 dead and 196 injured. This is developing story.

Salza

Salza

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
8,171
-1
12,849
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
www.dawn.com

Explosion reported in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area; casualties feared

Police and rescue officials are at the site of the incident.
www.dawn.com

Blast occurred during Friday prayer. Shia mosque as per some media channels. Happens when Australia playing in Pakistan.

5 reported killed. Dead count to increase further. As per initial reports, it was a suicide attack.

UPDATE # 1:

Blast reported in a mosque in Peshawar - 30 dead and 50 injured. This is developing story.

IS for sure
defence.pk

UPDATE # 2:

Blast reported in a mosque in Peshawar - 56 dead and 196 injured. This is developing story.

The nation’s heads of security should resign, or fall on their sword if they can’t protect the people. Middle east has people that want to do this, that's the real issue. When that exists, some will manage to succeed. This won't be the last will it. no matter how many security ops you...
defence.pk
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Riddick

Riddick

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2015
131
0
172
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Well they will never let peace prevail, we should go back to 90s aggresive policy against this enemy, if should stop being defensive we should make sure no mare cricket is also played there as well
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 0, Guests: 8)

Similar threads

F
At least three injured in grenade attack on a Peshawar police station
Replies
2
Views
478
WarKa DaNG
WarKa DaNG
Smoke
Blast in Lahore - Anarkali 20/01/2022
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
125
Views
5K
ahmadnawaz22
ahmadnawaz22
Norwegian
Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road
Replies
11
Views
374
JawadKKhan
J
jus_chillin
At least 7 injured in blast in Quetta's Nawa Killi area
Replies
0
Views
421
jus_chillin
jus_chillin
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
2021 Saw 56% Rise In Terror Attacks In Pakistan
Replies
5
Views
478
R Wing
R Wing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom