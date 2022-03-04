Explosion reported in Peshawar's Kocha Risaldar area; casualties feared
Police and rescue officials are at the site of the incident.
www.dawn.com
Blast occurred during Friday prayer. Shia mosque as per some media channels. Happens when Australia playing in Pakistan.
5 reported killed. Dead count to increase further. As per initial reports, it was a suicide attack.
UPDATE # 1:
Blast reported in a mosque in Peshawar - 30 dead and 50 injured. This is developing story.
IS for sure
defence.pk
UPDATE # 2:
Blast reported in a mosque in Peshawar - 56 dead and 196 injured. This is developing story.
The nation’s heads of security should resign, or fall on their sword if they can’t protect the people. Middle east has people that want to do this, that's the real issue. When that exists, some will manage to succeed. This won't be the last will it. no matter how many security ops you...
defence.pk
Last edited by a moderator: