Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
10,805
5
14,679
Blast reported at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony
Ali Akbar | Sirajuddin 27 Oct 2020
People are seen at the site of the blast in Peshawar's Dir Colony. — DawnNewsTV

An explosion has been reported at a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman has confirmed.
There are reports of multiple injuries. Police and rescue officials have reached the scene.
SSP Aman said investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast.
Last month, five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
District Police Officer (DPO) Najamal Hassan said that the explosion occurred in a market situated along the Kabul River. "Some people were collecting scrap material from the stones alongside the river. Some of the scrap included explosive material which detonated when they were weighing it."
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
49,763
81
54,431
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Seven have been martyred. TTP is striking again. We gave them the chance to regroup. India made sure they all get back together and we were sleeping. Until we make India pay the price this crap will keep happening. India needs to pay the price for its crimes.
 
Falcon26

Falcon26

FULL MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
1,826
4
4,735
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistan is under attack by coordinated internal and external forces that are using terrorism, propaganda and sedition to unravel the country.
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
2,960
1
3,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Why don't we dig a 500ft deep / half a mile wide moat with LMG's pointing in Afghanistan's general direction.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
5,763
8
9,904
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
At least 7 killed, 70 injured in blast at seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony


1603777274634.png



At least seven people were killed and more than 70 injured — a majority of whom are believed to be students — in an explosion on Tuesday morning at a seminary in Peshawar's Dir Colony.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Mansoor Aman confirmed the explosion, saying that initial reports suggest an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the explosion. "Five kgs of explosives were used in the blast."

The area has been cordoned off and police teams are collecting evidence, he added.

"The blast took place in a seminary during a Quran class. Someone took a bag inside the seminary," Waqar Azim, a senior police official, told AFP.

Mohammad Ali Gandapur, another senior police official, confirmed the details. He said two teachers were among the wounded.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesperson Mohammad Asim said that seven dead bodies and 70 injured have been brought to the facility.

He stated that the injured were being provided with immediate medical attention and the hospital's director was present at the emergency ward. He added that an emergency had also been declared at the medical facility.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra visited the site of the blast. Speaking to reporters, he said that the focus was on providing the injured the best possible treatment to increase their chances of recovery.

Last week, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Ali Shahwani said that National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a security alert for the public rallies of opposition parties in Quetta and Peshawar, saying there was “credible information” about possibility of subversive activities.

Last month, five people were killed and two others injured in a blast in the Akbarpura area of Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

District Police Officer (DPO) Najamal Hassan said that the explosion occurred in a market situated along the Kabul River. "Some people were collecting scrap material from the stones alongside the river. Some of the scrap included explosive material which detonated when they were weighing it."


rott

rott

SENIOR MEMBER
May 3, 2013
6,929
-8
14,340
Country
China
Location
China
Is that what they meant when they said they will take the war to the enemy's territory? If India is responsible, Pakistan should retaliate.
 
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
5,763
8
9,904
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indian NSA Doval talked about India fighting its war outside India...

N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 21, 2015
5,763
8
9,904
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Can India fight China at Ladakh?? a big No...so they resorted to what they are good at, killing young seminary children. Just as APS attacks were sponsored and financed by India through TTP which killed about 144 young children.

No other country stoops so low even in war what India does...
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
1,008
-26
757
Country
India
Location
India
Dont alter the heading of the original news piece...its against forum rules...edit it
 
IceCold

IceCold

PDF VETERAN
May 1, 2007
16,115
7
18,611
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
rott said:
Is that what they meant when they said they will take the war to the enemy's territory? If India is responsible, Pakistan should retaliate.
Click to expand...
We lack the balls unfortunatly and on top our entire opposition is nothing more than a bunch of traitors gaging together against the state and its institution namely the army.
We cant fight an external enemy if we are weak from within. Thats what the opposition is doing.
 
