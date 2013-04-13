Blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi's Orangi Town: media reports

A blast has been reported near a Rangers vehicle in the Orangi Town area in Karachi, according to DawnNewsTV.
There are reports of multiple injuries.
Rangers and police have reached the area of the blast.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
