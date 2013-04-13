Blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi's Orangi Town: media reports

Irfan Baloch said: View attachment 724791



I really want entire PDF to petition Dawn editorial to review amd improve their comments moderation guideline.



there are habitual trolls under the name of Emad and Indian who talk trash and mock on Dawn news.. in some cases their comments are approved that are duplicates.

we must not boycott Dawn news but implore its management to screen out outrageous and disgusting comments.



I agree. I have actually tried to message Dawn over the past few years with no luck. I did not even receive a response back from them recognizing my concern.I have come to the conclusion that Dawn's allowance of Indian hate and propaganda in their comments section is by design. It is either a business decision to encourage Indian view counts or perhaps more sinister, their collision with enemies of the state.My belief it's both.