Blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi's Orangi Town: media reports

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
1615815504902.png


A blast has been reported near a Rangers vehicle in the Orangi Town area in Karachi, according to DawnNewsTV.

There are reports of multiple injuries.

Rangers and police have reached the area of the blast.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

Blast near Rangers vehicle in Karachi's Orangi Town: media reports - Pakistan - DAWN.COM
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
I hope there is a minimum loss.
Repeating:
We must focus on Karachi. Make it a gun free city. Divide it to 4 separate police HQs. Increase police personals presence. Build circular railways/transportation. Build drainage. Connect it with high-speed links with the rest of the country. Build power units or by other means provide continuous power.
Overall a 24 hours, 365 days working, safe commercial centre like Dubai/Shanghai.
 
IceCold

IceCold

May 1, 2007
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un.
Internal and external enemies are gathering together. PDM needs to be dealt with an Iron hand first. It contains all the haramis. Pakistan needs to first become strong from within for which these haramis need to be drowned in the ocean.
 
Areesh

Areesh

Mar 30, 2010
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur said:
BRAS has taken the responsibility
Click to expand...
Oho. Good terrorists of Pakistani liberals were behind it

Anyways time to focus on these Baloch groups in Karachi. BLF attacked a Chinese national too in Karachi few days ago

Shows BLA/BRAS/BLF presence in the city. Need to crush them. This is not Balochistan where their haramipan would be overlooked
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Areesh said:
Oho. Good terrorists of Pakistani liberals were behind it

Anyways time to focus on these Baloch groups in Karachi. BLF attacked a Chinese national too in Karachi few days ago

Shows BLA/BRAS/BLF presence in the city. Need to crush them. This is not Balochistan where their haramipan would be overlooked
Click to expand...

Exactly... The good Terrorist of Pakistani Neo-liberal aka LibTurds aka Mayra-Jissam-mayree-Marzee crowd kills again.. rejoice LibTurds...
 
Irfan Baloch

Irfan Baloch

Apr 12, 2009
PanzerKiel said:
5 were injured including three critical..... Out of these, one embraced shahadat a short while ago...
Click to expand...
Screenshot_20210315-154238_Chrome.jpg


I really want entire PDF to petition Dawn editorial to review amd improve their comments moderation guideline.

there are habitual trolls under the name of Emad and Indian who talk trash and mock on Dawn news.. in some cases their comments are approved that are duplicates.
we must not boycott Dawn news but implore its management to screen out outrageous and disgusting comments.

its like a troll factory of Indians and others spend their daily life trolling and trashing on Pakistan
 
Clutch

Clutch

Aug 3, 2008
Irfan Baloch said:
View attachment 724791

I really want entire PDF to petition Dawn editorial to review amd improve their comments moderation guideline.

there are habitual trolls under the name of Emad and Indian who talk trash and mock on Dawn news.. in some cases their comments are approved that are duplicates.
we must not boycott Dawn news but implore its management to screen out outrageous and disgusting comments.

its like a troll factory of Indians and others spend theor daily life trolling and trashing on Pakistan
Click to expand...
I agree. I have actually tried to message Dawn over the past few years with no luck. I did not even receive a response back from them recognizing my concern.

I have come to the conclusion that Dawn's allowance of Indian hate and propaganda in their comments section is by design. It is either a business decision to encourage Indian view counts or perhaps more sinister, their collision with enemies of the state.

My belief it's both.
 
python-000

python-000

Sep 8, 2017
Gea pee pee pee & its crimenal group this party become a biggest curse for this City...
 
