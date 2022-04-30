What's new

Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says

S

Surya 1

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 6, 2016
4,924
-51
3,332
Country
India
Location
India
April 30, 20222:53 AM GMT+5:30Last Updated 3 hours ago

Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says​

Reuters





3 minute read
An Ambulance is seen near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul

Afghan men flee near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul

An Ambulance is seen near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul



1/2
Afghan men flee near the site of explosions at Khalifa Sahib Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com​

Register
KABUL, April 29 (Reuters) - A powerful explosion killed more than 50 worshippers after Friday prayers at a Kabul mosque, its leader said, the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
The blast hit the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the west of the capital in the early afternoon, said Besmullah Habib, deputy spokesman for the interior ministry, who said the official confirmed death toll was 10.

The attack came as worshippers at the Sunni mosque gathered after Friday prayers for a congregation known as Zikr - an act of religious remembrance practised by some Muslims but seen as heretical by some hardline Sunni groups.
Sayed Fazil Agha, the head of the mosque, said someone they believed was a suicide bomber joined them in the ceremony and detonated explosives.
"Black smoke rose and spread everywhere, dead bodies were everywhere," he told Reuters, adding that his nephews were among the dead. "I myself survived, but lost my beloved ones."

Resident Mohammad Sabir said he had seen wounded people being loaded into ambulances.
"The blast was very loud, I thought my eardrums were cracked," he said.
A health source said hospitals had received 66 dead bodies and 78 wounded people so far.
The United States and the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan condemned the attack, with the latter saying it was part of an uptick in violence in recent weeks targeting minorities and adding that at least two U.N. staff members and their families were in the mosque at the time of the attack.

"No words are strong enough to condemn this despicable act," said Mette Knudsen, the U.N. secretary general's deputy special representative for Afghanistan.
Emergency Hospital in downtown Kabul said it was treating 21 patients and two were dead on arrival. A worker at another hospital treating attack patients said it had received 49 patients and around five bodies. Ten of the patients were in critical condition, the source added, and almost 20 had been admitted to the burns unit.
A spokesman for the ruling Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, released a statement condemning the blast and saying the perpetrators would be found and punished.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible.
Scores of Afghan civilians have been killed in recent weeks in blasts, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State.
Emergency Hospital said it had treated more than 100 patients wounded in attacks in Kabul in April alone. The latest attack came on the last Friday in the month of Ramadan in which most Muslims fast, and before the religious holiday of Eid next week.
The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August and largely eliminated Islamic State's local offshoot, but international officials and analysts say the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains.
Many of the attacks have targeted the Shi'ite minority, however Sunni mosques have also been attacked.
Bombs exploded aboard two passenger vans carrying Shi'ite Muslims in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif on Thursday, killing at least nine people. Last Friday, a blast tore through a Sunni mosque during Friday prayers in the city of Kunduz, killing 33.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com​

Register
Reporting by Kabul newsroom; Writing by Charlote Greenfield; Editing by William Maclean, Tomasz Janowski, Frances Kerry, Nick Macfie and Daniel Wallis
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

www.reuters.com

Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says

The explosion is the latest in a series of attacks on civilian targets in Afghanistan during the holy month of Ramadan.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Let us pray for our Afghan brothers who lost their lives in one more unfortunate incident.
 
Goritoes

Goritoes

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2021
3,896
0
5,942
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Its definitely TTP/JuA/ISIS-K, but Taliban wants to suck toes of TTP because they are some holy warriors fighting for Shariah against evil Punjabi Daal Khors, I've lost sympathy for Afghans long time ago, but I will leave them to Allah for final verdict.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 2, 2015
8,316
-9
13,800
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
After ISISK failed at advancing American plans in the country, now it is attacking the main hurdle in the way of destabilizing the country, the Sunni masses.

انا لله و انا الیه راجعون
 
-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2015
4,567
2
5,460
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Goritoes said:
Its definitely TTP/JuA/ISIS-K, but Taliban wants to suck toes of TTP because they are some holy warriors fighting for Shariah against evil Punjabi Daal Khors, I've lost sympathy for Afghans long time ago, but I will leave them to Allah for final verdict.
Click to expand...
they are being pressured to blame ISI. they wouldnt. NDS still exists in the shadows..
You are probabaly too naive to comment on these topics.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

JackTheRipper
Bomb Blast in Afghanistan on 29-04-2022 !!!!
Replies
5
Views
153
Huffal
Huffal
JackTheRipper
Afghanistan: Mosque in Nangarhar province hit by blast
Replies
0
Views
450
JackTheRipper
JackTheRipper
waz
Afghanistan At least 33 are killed and scores injured as blast rips through mosque during Friday prayers
2
Replies
19
Views
495
Qmjd
Q
JackTheRipper
Taliban's chief military strategist killed in Kabul hospital attack
Replies
1
Views
402
TNT
TNT
sammuel
More than 30 killed as suicide attack rocks mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar
Replies
4
Views
480
cloud4000
cloud4000

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom