What's new

Blast Inside Vehicle Kills & Injures Indian Soldiers

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,401
176
144,295
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Soldier Injured In Blast Inside Vehicle Dies In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian​

Army hospital was from the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.​

All IndiaPress Trust of IndiaUpdated: June 03, 2022 9:27 pm IST
Soldier Injured In Blast Inside Vehicle Dies In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Three soldiers were injured in the blast on Thursday.



Srinagar:
A soldier died at an Army hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur on Friday, a day after he was severely injured in an explosion inside a private hired vehicle in Shopian district.
Three soldiers were injured in the blast on Thursday.
"Naik Praveen, who was grievously injured in the blast at Sedow in Shopian, was transferred to Command Hospital, Udhampur, where he succumbed to injuries," a defence spokesperson said.
Praveen was from the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Windjammer
2 Indian Army Personnel Killed, 1 Injured in Mine Blast Along LoC
Replies
8
Views
834
Genghis khan1
Genghis khan1
313ghazi
Shopian gunfight: Army personnel killed, two injured
Replies
1
Views
444
ghazi52
ghazi52
INDIAPOSITIVE
At least four security personnel martyred, over 15 injured in Sibi blast: police
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
10 killed, at least 13 injured in Karachi blast
Replies
12
Views
801
pak-marine
P
Norwegian
Two Frontier Corps officials injured in bomb blast on Quetta's Sariab Road
Replies
11
Views
514
JawadKKhan
J

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom