Blast in the Serena Hotel Quetta !

3 killed, over a dozen injured in blast in parking of Quetta's Serena Hotel The nature of the blast has not been ascertained as yet.

At least three people have been killed and 13 others injured in an explosion in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Balochistan's capital Quetta, officials said.According to police, the blast took place in a parking lot located near the Serena Chowk at Sharah-e-Zarghoon.Per Geo News, the bomb was planted inside a car. Several vehicles parked in the area were damaged due to the intensity of the blast, the police said, adding that the wounded have been shifted to Quetta's Civil Hospital.Per witnesses, soon after the blast occurred, a fire brigade arrived at the parking area to put out the fire that some cars had caught. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and a cooling process is currently underway.The blast, owing to its intensity, could be heard several kilometres away as well.Police said it is trying to figure out the intensity of the blast. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.#Quetta #Pakistan #BreakingNewsIts ramzan .. we need prayer for those gone and injured