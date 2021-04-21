What's new

Blast in the Serena Hotel Quetta

Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2020
426
0
536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Blast in the Serena Hotel Quetta !

FB_IMG_1619027345774.jpg
FB_IMG_1619027343973.jpg
FB_IMG_1619027342254.jpg
FB_IMG_1619027340502.jpg

fb.watch

HOP

کوئٹہ سرینا ہوٹل میں دھماکہ »~Z_K~«
fb.watch fb.watch
 
Last edited:
Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2020
426
0
536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FB_IMG_1619027837356.jpg

Blast reported in Serena Hotel parking #Quetta. Casualties reported...Disturbing visuals of massive fire in the area...Several dead...Prayers for Quetta *
More details are awaited...
 
bhola record

bhola record

FULL MEMBER
Jul 22, 2020
449
0
649
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Connect the dots big unrest in cities,political instability and now this .Something is up must keep guard up.
 
Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2020
426
0
536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
At least three people have been killed and 13 others injured in an explosion in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Balochistan's capital Quetta, officials said.

According to police, the blast took place in a parking lot located near the Serena Chowk at Sharah-e-Zarghoon.

Per Geo News, the bomb was planted inside a car. Several vehicles parked in the area were damaged due to the intensity of the blast, the police said, adding that the wounded have been shifted to Quetta's Civil Hospital.

Per witnesses, soon after the blast occurred, a fire brigade arrived at the parking area to put out the fire that some cars had caught. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and a cooling process is currently underway.

The blast, owing to its intensity, could be heard several kilometres away as well.

Police said it is trying to figure out the intensity of the blast. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.

#Quetta #Pakistan #BreakingNews
FB_IMG_1619029465082.jpg
FB_IMG_1619029463292.jpg
FB_IMG_1619029461266.jpg

www.dawn.com

3 killed, over a dozen injured in blast in parking of Quetta's Serena Hotel

The nature of the blast has not been ascertained as yet.
www.dawn.com

Its ramzan .. we need prayer for those gone and injured
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
12,373
-17
22,021
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
This is a security lapse. This should not happen. Especially near hotels and other public places

Hindustan/Afghanistan should pay for this.
 
Scorpiooo

Scorpiooo

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2020
426
0
536
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Quetta hotel blast
Chinese ambassador staying in the same hotel but fortunately wasn’t in the hotel at that time
says Shaikh Rasheed
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 7, Members: 3, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

HostileInsurgent
Blast in Quetta’s Serena Hotel.
Replies
1
Views
37
Tomcats
Tomcats
5
The Failing U.S. Strategy in Afghanistan
Replies
1
Views
1K
muse
muse

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom