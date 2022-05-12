What's new

Blast in Saddar Karachi left multiple injured

Asimzranger

Asimzranger

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 6, 2016
2,281
-1
5,318
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Saddar blast 1 death many injured two blast in a month Karachi on the target
Ya Allah Reham
stay strong Pakistan Zindabad
FSlBdS_WAAE7KD1.jpg

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524820279096229888
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524819420538884096
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524823916715417600
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524819293350789122
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
77,876
81
128,845
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
At least one person was killed and 13 others injured in a blast in Karachi's Saddar area, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The blast caused damage to nearby shops and vehicles. Security forces and rescue officials arrived at the site and the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. The area has been cordoned off.

Police said the nature of the blast is being determined.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from Additional IG Karachi.
 

