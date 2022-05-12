Blast in Saddar Karachi left multiple injured

.,.,

At least one person was killed and 13 others injured in a blast in Karachi's Saddar area, Aaj News reported on Thursday.



The blast caused damage to nearby shops and vehicles. Security forces and rescue officials arrived at the site and the injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. The area has been cordoned off.



Police said the nature of the blast is being determined.



Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and sought a report from Additional IG Karachi.