Blast in Saddar Karachi left multiple injured

Asimzranger
Oct 6, 2016
Saddar blast 1 death many injured two blast in a month Karachi on the target
Ya Allah Reham
stay strong Pakistan Zindabad
yes , this area is very famous you can say Karachi's biggest mobile market and cars and bikes and roads are always packed.motorcycle bomb right?
looks more like a warring from sleeper cells under USA controllooks like small explosive? targeted at someone?
Army and ISI instead of issuing warnings should do their DAMN JOBS. If you are an engineer in private firm and your performance is like army's you would have been fired and became unemployable.