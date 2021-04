Blast in Quetta’s Serena Hotel.

At least five people have been injured after an explosion in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Balochistan's capital Quetta, rescue sources said.The nature of the blast has not been ascertained as yet.Fire and rescue officials have reached the site of the blast and security forces have cordoned off the area."The Quetta Serena Hotel is the only four-star deluxe hotel in the city of Quetta with an environment recognised by the United Nations for its unparalleled safety and security," according to the hotel's website There has been an uptick in violence in Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism being reported last year.On October 16, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were martyred in an 'encounter' with a "large number of terrorists" while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar when it came under attack.In August last year, at least eight people, including police and FC personnel, were injured in a blast in Hub.In April 2019, at least 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen after they were picked out with the help of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and offloaded from seven buses in the Buzi Pass area near Ormara.