Blast in Quetta’s Serena Hotel.

Blast heard in parking of Serena Hotel in Quetta
Ghalib NihadPublished April 21, 2021 - Updated 4 minutes ago
The nature of the blast has not been ascertained as yet.
At least five people have been injured after an explosion in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Balochistan's capital Quetta, rescue sources said.
The nature of the blast has not been ascertained as yet.
Fire and rescue officials have reached the site of the blast and security forces have cordoned off the area.
"The Quetta Serena Hotel is the only four-star deluxe hotel in the city of Quetta with an environment recognised by the United Nations for its unparalleled safety and security," according to the hotel's website.
There has been an uptick in violence in Balochistan, with several incidents of terrorism being reported last year.
On October 16, seven soldiers of Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan and seven security guards were martyred in an 'encounter' with a "large number of terrorists" while escorting a convoy of state-run Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDCL) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara.
The convoy was on its way to Karachi from Gwadar when it came under attack.
In August last year, at least eight people, including police and FC personnel, were injured in a blast in Hub.
In April 2019, at least 14 people, including 11 personnel of Navy, Air Force and Coast Guards, were killed by gunmen after they were picked out with the help of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) and offloaded from seven buses in the Buzi Pass area near Ormara.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Blast in Quetta leaves 3 dead, 9 injured: sources
QUETTA: A blast in Balochistan's capital city of Quetta on Wednesday evening killed three people while leaving nine others injured, Geo.tv reported.
According to police, the blast took place in a parking lot located near the Serena Chowk at Sharah-e-Zarghoon.
Several vehicles parked in the area were damaged due to the intensity of the blast, the police said, adding that the wounded have been shifted to Quetta's Civil Hospital.
Police said it is trying to figure out the intensity of the blast. The area has been cordoned off and an investigation is underway.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.
Ghalib NihadPublished April 21, 2021 - Updated 4 minutes ago
————————————————————————————————————————————————————
