Blast in Quetta

Moon said: Our refusal to learn from mistakes will be the end of us.

It seems like neither the military top brass, nor the government cares about the cold blooded murders of the personnel of the LEAs and paramilitary forces. They are the sacrificial lambs to be slaughtered by the enemies of Pakistan. No change in political approach, nor security strategy. Just issue some hollow statements, and forget about it, and wait for the next incident, and repeat the whole process again.Enemies both internal and external are literally getting away with cold blooded murders of our troops. No retribution or even threat of one now a days. Pathetic, and sad. Appeasement is the new state policy towards all.