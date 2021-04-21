What's new

Blast in Quetta

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
59,819
2
118,436
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
forget peace in kpk and balochistan until daily 30k enter from afghanistan . only a mad will open borders with a country like afghanistan and pakistanis are mad since last 40 years
 
Moon

Moon

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
2,014
2
2,398
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Gangetic said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424392243750768648
Click to expand...
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1424396287475077127
In these crucial times, security and surveillance should've been raised in all urban cities. It's high time, Pakistan adopts WAMI as a part of it's surveillance effort.

In every other country, security agencies would've boosted their efforts to prevent terrorist attacks. I hope surveillance around walls of Serena Hotel have been raised, so we might be able to catch the perpetrators.
 
B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
134
0
90
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
We know whos behind this it is the Afghan gov't and ANA supported BLF.. Pakistan's patience is being used up here.. If the evidence suggest it was the BLF it is time to take action against the Kabul regime
 
Moon

Moon

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 27, 2014
2,014
2
2,398
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Imran Khan said:
forget peace in kpk and balochistan until daily 30k enter from afghanistan . only a mad will open borders with a country like afghanistan and pakistanis are mad since last 40 years
Click to expand...
This also plays a big part in why these areas suffer more from terrorism, as compared to say Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Multan or Faisalabad.
Battlion25 said:
We know whos behind this it is the Afghan gov't and ANA supported BLF.. Pakistan's patience is being used up here.. If the evidence suggest it was the BLF it is time to take action against the Kabul regime
Click to expand...
If we haven't done it in the last 2 decades, we won't now.
 
M

Mrc

ELITE MEMBER
Dec 19, 2013
10,168
0
11,857
Country
Pakistan
Location
Qatar
Why the freaking hell we cannot have a safe city project in quetta like other cities....

I m sick of this laid back defeatist attitude
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
805
0
1,266
Country
United States
Location
United States
Moon said:
Our refusal to learn from mistakes will be the end of us.
Click to expand...
It seems like neither the military top brass, nor the government cares about the cold blooded murders of the personnel of the LEAs and paramilitary forces. They are the sacrificial lambs to be slaughtered by the enemies of Pakistan. No change in political approach, nor security strategy. Just issue some hollow statements, and forget about it, and wait for the next incident, and repeat the whole process again.
Enemies both internal and external are literally getting away with cold blooded murders of our troops. No retribution or even threat of one now a days. Pathetic, and sad. Appeasement is the new state policy towards all.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
754
-1
735
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
This will only increase as we don't learn from our mistakes. Quetta, Peshawar, and Waziristan have to have security beef'd up extensively. The use of car bombs shows the weak link.
 
bhola record

bhola record

FULL MEMBER
Jul 22, 2020
531
0
750
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Coming months will be tough until a certain neighbor settles down utnil then we must get our fangs out .
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
225
0
242
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
jus_chillin said:
This will only increase as we don't learn from our mistakes. Quetta, Peshawar, and Waziristan have to have security beef'd up extensively. The use of car bombs shows the weak link.
Click to expand...

Why cant this safe city program go to Quetta, Peshawar etc and be subsidized by Federal/military's before going to Lahore or Karachi (I know in Lahore case they'll pay for their own but in case of western areas Fed should subsidize these programs)
 
bhola record

bhola record

FULL MEMBER
Jul 22, 2020
531
0
750
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sainthood 101 said:

Why cant this safe city program go to Quetta, Peshawar etc and be subsidized by Federal/military's before going to Lahore or Karachi (I know in Lahore case they'll pay for their own but in case of western areas Fed should subsidize these programs)
Click to expand...
i remember safe city project of gawader but it fell in propoganda that city is being barbed
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
754
-1
735
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sainthood 101 said:

Why cant this safe city program go to Quetta, Peshawar etc and be subsidized by Federal/military's before going to Lahore or Karachi (I know in Lahore case they'll pay for their own but in case of western areas Fed should subsidize these programs)
Click to expand...
That is the million dollar question. Quetta is the least developed out of Peshawar and Lahore, with Lahore being the most developed. So one can argue is that development is holding security back, but one can also argue that for that reason those areas should be the most on high alert.
 
B

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
134
0
90
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jus_chillin said:
This will only increase as we don't learn from our mistakes. Quetta, Peshawar, and Waziristan have to have security beef'd up extensively. The use of car bombs shows the weak link.
Click to expand...
All that is unnecessary the main issues is coming from the Kabul regime.. Just take unilateral decision and remove the Kabul remove that settles everything
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 4, 2021
45
0
58
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Second blast within a 500-meter radius in a couple of months (the first one targeted the Chinese ambassador in the parking of the Serena hotel within a couple of minute's walk from the current spot). One can gauge the intensity of security and intelligence lapses from this. I would say again, civilian LEAs like CTD have to be empowered and made the point man on intelligence gathering, preempting terrorist operations, and busting terror modules. CTD has produced results with meager resources. Investing in it via manpower and technological aids would yield rich dividends.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 7, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

Scorpiooo
Blast in the Serena Hotel Quetta
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
167
Views
8K
Scorpiooo
Scorpiooo
Moon
Quetta market hit by 2 blasts
2
Replies
20
Views
992
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist
RescueRanger
IED blast in Quetta, Balochistan
Replies
1
Views
425
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Hakikat ve Hikmet
Moon
Army convoy targeted by IED on Quetta's airport road
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
4K
Adecypher
Adecypher
RescueRanger
Alert: IED Blast - Quetta
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
Ahmet Pasha
Ahmet Pasha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom