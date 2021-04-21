Blast in Quetta

Our refusal to learn from mistakes will be the end of us.
This also plays a big part in why these areas suffer more from terrorism, as compared to say Karachi, Lahore, Hyderabad, Multan or Faisalabad.forget peace in kpk and balochistan until daily 30k enter from afghanistan . only a mad will open borders with a country like afghanistan and pakistanis are mad since last 40 years
If we haven't done it in the last 2 decades, we won't now.We know whos behind this it is the Afghan gov't and ANA supported BLF.. Pakistan's patience is being used up here.. If the evidence suggest it was the BLF it is time to take action against the Kabul regime
It seems like neither the military top brass, nor the government cares about the cold blooded murders of the personnel of the LEAs and paramilitary forces. They are the sacrificial lambs to be slaughtered by the enemies of Pakistan. No change in political approach, nor security strategy. Just issue some hollow statements, and forget about it, and wait for the next incident, and repeat the whole process again.
This will only increase as we don't learn from our mistakes. Quetta, Peshawar, and Waziristan have to have security beef'd up extensively. The use of car bombs shows the weak link.
i remember safe city project of gawader but it fell in propoganda that city is being barbed
Why cant this safe city program go to Quetta, Peshawar etc and be subsidized by Federal/military's before going to Lahore or Karachi (I know in Lahore case they'll pay for their own but in case of western areas Fed should subsidize these programs)
That is the million dollar question. Quetta is the least developed out of Peshawar and Lahore, with Lahore being the most developed. So one can argue is that development is holding security back, but one can also argue that for that reason those areas should be the most on high alert.
Why cant this safe city program go to Quetta, Peshawar etc and be subsidized by Federal/military's before going to Lahore or Karachi (I know in Lahore case they'll pay for their own but in case of western areas Fed should subsidize these programs)
All that is unnecessary the main issues is coming from the Kabul regime.. Just take unilateral decision and remove the Kabul remove that settles everything
