Blast in Lahore - Anarkali 20/01/2022

At least 3 dead, 20 injured in blast in Lahore's Anarkali area
Imran GabolPublished January 20, 2022 - Updated about a minute ago
This image shows the scene of the blast in Lahore's Anarkali area. — DawnNewsTV

This image shows the scene of the blast in Lahore's Anarkali area. — DawnNewsTV
At least three people were killed and 20 injured in a blast in Lahore's Anarkali area, officials said on Thursday.
The casualties and the number of the injured were confirmed by Lahore police spokesperson Rana Arif. He said that a bomb was attached to a motorcycle but did not provide further details.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and directed the inspector general of police to submit a report in this regard. He also directed officials to provide the injured with the best possible medical facilities.
Shortly after the incident occurred, Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) Umer Sher Chattha directed the civil defence officer to deploy a bomb disposal squad to the area and said that a complete and thorough sweep of the area should be conducted.
The injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital on the directives of the Lahore DC. Rescue 1122 officials were providing aid to the injured while orders were issued to impose an emergency in the hospital.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Not this BS again!!!!!


Not this BS again!!!!!
 
PSL is about to start

Australia is also scheduled to tour Pakistan in March

Naraz balochs had to do this particularly in some urban center of Punjab and Sindh as instructed by their financers and masters who are obsessed with Cricket
 
Areesh said:
PSL is about to start

Australia is also scheduled to tour Pakistan in March

Naraz balochs had to do this particularly in some urban center of Punjab and Sindh as instructed by their financers and masters who are obsessed with Cricket
Click to expand...
These naraz Baloch are fed up with their pathetic lives. Their leaders live like kings abroad while they are enslaved.
 
Indian sponsor Baloch has accepted responsibility. There is no surprise indian push the news so hard in their media since it is their own. Now wait to see our response. Last time india did it with our Sri Lankan brother, they lost their CDS. Our response will be different wait and see.
As of now, Pakistan does not have a defensive posture.
 
Lets see if this moves the hanf of establishment
As lahore is center of pakistan

Will establishment beef up FC with equipment and drones
And will it start striking in Afghanistan(& telling taliban **** u if they dont listen)

Or will ut just be passive slow approach
 
xyx007 said:
Indian sponsor Baloch has accepted responsibility. There is no surprise indian push the news so hard in their media since it is their own. Now wait to see our response. Last time india did it with our Sri Lankan brother, they lost their CDS. Our response will be different wait and see.
As of now, Pakistan does not have a defensive posture.
Our response would be sucking thumb

We didn't kill Bipin. IAF did

Hum LOC par aik aur mithai ka dabba lai lain gai
 
