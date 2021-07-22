Blast From Past, Eagles & Phantoms at PAF Base Masroor

Windjammer
Nov 9, 2009
USAF frontline fighters (then) at Masroor Airbase during a CENTO exercise. First is a photo of the F-4E Phantom that was retired after serving in Germany in the late 80s. Second is the F-15C that was also based in Germany but was lost in an accident in 1984. These images are from 1980 and the gentlemen posing in front of the aircraft are cadets from G13 (67 GD(P) parallel) course at CAE, Korangi Creek. All of them have retired now.