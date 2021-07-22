What's new

Blast From Past, Eagles & Phantoms at PAF Base Masroor

Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
36,423
167
128,454
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
USAF frontline fighters (then) at Masroor Airbase during a CENTO exercise. First is a photo of the F-4E Phantom that was retired after serving in Germany in the late 80s. Second is the F-15C that was also based in Germany but was lost in an accident in 1984. These images are from 1980 and the gentlemen posing in front of the aircraft are cadets from G13 (67 GD(P) parallel) course at CAE, Korangi Creek. All of them have retired now.

1626990152513.png


1626990182217.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom