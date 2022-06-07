Blast from Past : An Indian Air Force UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) Searcher-II violated Pakistani airspace near Lahore,

,.,.
On the night of 7th June, 2002, an Indian Air Force UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) Searcher-II violated Pakistani airspace near Lahore, on an ISR mission. The ever-vigilant PAF Air Defence system correctly identified the intruder, and tracked it. The small,
On the night of 7th June, 2002, an Indian Air Force UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) Searcher-II violated Pakistani airspace near Lahore, on an ISR mission. The ever-vigilant PAF Air Defence system correctly identified the intruder, and tracked it. The small,