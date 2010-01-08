Blasphemy Law teaching in School Madarsa

POPEYE-Sailor
OMG some one stop them to teaching this blasphemy law in school. Only courts have right to give punishment not any one..!!!
Listen from 0.01 to 2.00 (Please who dont like Engineer mirza dont mix with first 2 min of video)
some time I also disagree with engineer mirza and some time agree with his logics, but I dont take him as a personal.
