What's new

Blasphemy Law teaching in School Madarsa

POPEYE-Sailor

POPEYE-Sailor

FULL MEMBER
Jan 15, 2006
1,435
-4
1,673
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
OMG some one stop them to teaching this blasphemy law in school. Only courts have right to give punishment not any one..!!!

Listen from 0.01 to 2.00 (Please who dont like Engineer mirza dont mix with first 2 min of video)
some time I also disagree with engineer mirza and some time agree with his logics, but I dont take him as a personal.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

XYON
MUGHALISTAN?!
2
Replies
27
Views
13K
karan.1970
karan.1970
MBI Munshi
  • Locked
Pakistan-Bangladesh plan a Mughalistan to split India?
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
129
Views
19K
RKO
RKO

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom