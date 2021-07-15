What's new

Blaming Pakistan ‘unfair’, Afghan unrest an outcome of military solution, PM tells Ghani

Salaam

Yea it seems he actually went off script to make that point. Made it seem he himself is invested in the issue and not just going through the motions.
Salza said:
He should had maintained the tone which Russian special envoy to Afghanistan had by calling them directly as hypocrites
It would not have been befitting for the PM to do so. Just as we didn't see Putin do it rather a lower ranking official, if indeed it must be done.
 
IbnAbdullah said:
Salaam

Yea it seems he actually went off script to make that point. Made it seem he himself is invested in the issue and not just going through the motions.


It would not have been befitting for the PM to do so. Just as we didn't see Putin do it rather a lower ranking official, if indeed it must be done.
I know I was being sarcastic and over time and time we have seen Pakistani officials, including Imran Khan maintaining an apologetic tone over Afghanistan. Its time to call spade a spade. I like the way how Imran Khan warned Ghani that its too late to talk the talibans now when they are sensing victory.
 
He (Ghani) don't care, they are no well wishers of Afghanistan or Pakistan, they would walk over millions of Dead Afghans and Pakistani's just to get to Kabul seat or a visa of America, don't expect the Afghan Gairat to be awaken cause there is none left in them.
 
Goritoes said:
He (Ghani) don't care, they are no well wishers of Afghanistan or Pakistan, they would walk over millions of Dead Afghans and Pakistani's just to get to Kabul seat or a visa of America, don't expect the Afghan Gairat to be awaken cause there is none left in them.
That was a the truth. Pakistan is not dealing with honest brokers... These guys are truely munafiqs
 
Masha Allah.

IK may be disapointing as a Chief Executive but he has been our most effective civilian leader since ZAB.
 
1626424880985.png


Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday asked Afghanistan to consider Pakistan as a ‘partner of peace’ rather than blaming it for the ongoing unrest, which he said was the ‘outcome of using a military solution by the United States instead of a political one’.

“Blaming Pakistan for what is going on in Afghanistan is extremely unfair…Peace in Afghanistan is our foremost priority,” the prime minister said, in response to the speech of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the conference on ‘Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities’ held at Congress Centre.


Rejecting the assertions of President Ghani made against Pakistan for “not supporting peace”, the prime minister categorically stated that Pakistan did not want turmoil in its neighbourhood because peace was in its own interest. “Mr Ghani, I want to make it clear to you that Pakistan will be the last country to think about supporting turmoil and unrest in Afghanistan,” he said.

The prime minister said Pakistan would continue to support reconciliation in Afghanistan and urged the Afghan stakeholders and the international community to gear up efforts for a “politically negotiated settlement”. He mentioned that due to decades-long conflict in Afghanistan, Pakistan suffered heavily in terms of its 70,000 casualties besides facing huge economic instability. As Pakistan’s economy was recovering following a difficult phase, he said, the country wanted peace in its neighbourhood to ensure the completion of development projects for the betterment of the entire region.

Imran Khan said Pakistan had made every effort for peace in Afghanistan, including bringing the Taliban to the dialogue table. However, he said the right time to engage Taliban in negotiations was way before the pullout of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan. “Why would the Taliban listen to Pakistan at a time when they are gaining victory after the withdrawal of troops,” he pointed out, adding that the U.S. always insisted on a military solution to the Afghan conflict. He said Pakistan was already hosting over three million Afghan refugees and did not have the capacity to bear another influx of refugees in the wake of further turmoil.


The prime minister said in his yesterday’s meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, he discussed the ways how the neighbouring countries of Central Asia could support peace and stability in Afghanistan for the region’s prosperity. Imran Khan said another challenge to regional development was the “unsettled disputes” in South Asia, including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. “The unsettled disputes between Pakistan and India remain a challenge with Kashmir as the main issue,” he said, adding that unfortunately, because of such a situation, the huge potential of regional development remained untapped.

The prime minister said Pakistan believed in regional connectivity by promoting the land and sea linkages among the countries to boost economic activity. He said Pakistan’s Gwadar seaport had the potential to cater to the needs of Central Asia and South Asia as a regional transportation hub.

The China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, would prove a harbinger of development and prosperity for the region, benefitting the two regions. The conference gathered President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, the foreign ministers and high representatives of the countries of Central and South Asia, and the heads of international and regional organizations and global financial institutions. The main objective of the forum was to strengthen historically close and friendly ties, trust and good-neighborliness between the states of Central and South Asia in the interests of all peoples and countries of both regions.

During the plenary and the breakout sessions, the forum participants discussed the possibilities of promoting initiatives aimed at developing trade, economic, transport, communication and cultural and humanitarian cooperation in the context of further deepening regional connectivity. Earlier speaking to media at the forum, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said to ensure development of the region, regional connectivity was of utmost importance. PM’s Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf told media that Pakistan was moving from its geo-strategic to geo-economic position with an objective to ensure region’s prosperity. Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the conference was being attended by 60 countries and would have a far-reaching impact on regional connectivity. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his talks with the Uzbek leadership proposed that a rail and road link be established between Tashkent and Gwadar.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1415950058634321921
 
Clutch said:
Seems like PM Imran Khan went off script just to answer back the ungrateful Afghan munafiqs ....


nice one by Imran... he put afgooni in his place with logic and common sense.

this ghazi will go down in history a big idiot who was no more than a puppet of india and US
 
Clutch said:
Seems like PM Imran Khan went off script just to answer back the ungrateful Afghan munafiqs ....


Well done Imran.
I could sense ghani and his delegation feeling very uncomfortable when Imran talked about the US military solution.
 
waz said:
Well done Imran.
I could sense ghani and his delegation feeling very uncomfortable when Imran talked about the US military solution.
IK is a true representative. For all his mistakes in governance, when he speaks, I feel proud of being a Pakistani. Honestly, there aren't a lot of opportunities when it comes to feeling proud of Pakistan. But his speech in the UN, this speech and the way he handles himself among all other world leaders is heartening.

May Allah keep him as our PM for the next several years. We need his leadership.
 
Its futile to help or seek good relations with these foreign touts. They dnt even care about afghan people, all they do is work for theor masters. Pakistan should fully arm taliban so to make the takeover quicker. Imran khan is right, why would taliban listen to us now when they sense victory.
 
The Afghans and Central Asian Muslims used to kick the Hindu butts for many centuries. But now these brainless Afghan puppets of Ashraf Ghani regime are licking Hindu butts to appease them. What a reversal of roles and fall to disgrace for these Afghans. Since puppets have no worth and legtimacy whatsoever, officials of Ghani regime are begging and licking the feet of even filthy Indians by blaming Pakistan for their woes.
 
