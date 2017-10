1.Attendees of OBOR Forum from South Asia nations:



Pakistan: PM, Srilanka: PM, Nepal: Vice PM.

India and Bhutan: Non, BD : An irrelevant minister, slightly better than India and Bhutan.





2. Military treaty with India, Grant a lot of sub contracts to India companies from 24 billion Chinese loan project, share Chinese money with indian hands.





3. Sonadia deep sea port project cancelled, Hmmm, due to pressure from India, US and Japan,

While Srilanka and Myanmar got no pressure from India, US and Japan when gave China Sea ports, Oil and Gas pipe lines. Now, we have sea ports in Pakistan,Srilanka,Myanmar and military base in Djibouti, fair enough to do something in Indian ocean.



4. Talking about buy J10B but we only see large amout of deals with Su30 and Mig35.







China as BD's "most important, strategy, trustfully Friend" only in Words, but in reality we all know it is India first policy!!!

