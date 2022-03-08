Blackstone tables multibillion-dollar PFS for Vietnam nickel play

​

Aerial view of Blackstone Minerals’ existing Ta Khoa processing plant. Credit: FileBlackstone Minerals has tabled a stunning pre-feasibility study for its vertically integrated nickel mine and refinery project in Vietnam that shows a post-tax net present value as high as $3.57 billion at today’s nickel prices. Almost inexplicably the company says the US$854 million CAPEX required to build the project could be paid down in just 1.8 years from first production. It will churn out over half a billion US dollars a year in operating cashflows across its initial mine life of just under ten years.Instead of simply mining and producing nickel concentrate from its globally significant Ban Phuc deposit, Blackstone has boldly taken it a step further with a proposed refinery to create hotly demanded nickel-cobalt-manganese, or “NCM” precursor products.Interestingly, Blackstone’s PFS economics are based on a conservative price of US$17,670 per tonne for the precursor product. If the study had used the current spot price of US$ 22,982 per tonne the post-tax net present value and internal rate of return would balloon significantly, increasing by nearly 80 and 50 per cent, respectively.