BlackLivesMatter protests | Updates, News & Discussion

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Rusty said:
I condemned the American system and compared it to the perfect Chinese system.
Now stop trolling and allow the rest of us to condemn the evil american system and praise the perfect Chinese system, as was the intention of the OP.
So you basically admit that you are trolling this thread, please at least be honest.
 
obj 705A

obj 705A

Minneapolis police fire teargas at protesters after death of George Floyd – video

Police have clashed with protesters on the streets of Minneapolis amid outrage over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody. George Floyd died after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Large crowds gathered in the city on Tuesday night and police in riot gear fired teargas and rubber bullets at demonstrators


 
Rusty

Rusty

The US has a history of racist relations between the police and black men.

It's not going to stop any time soon.

Check out this video of a white woman trying to get a black man killed by the police
Her intentions were clearly to have the police come and assault or even kill that man.
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

u.s is turning in to racist and hypocrate state,there is high unrest within u.s these days as economy is not good that is why trump has indicated imposing restriction on social media
 
T

Trango Towers

Rusty said:
The US has a history of racist relations between the police and black men.

It's not going to stop any time soon.

Check out this video of a white woman trying to get a black man killed by the police
Her intentions were clearly to have the police come and assault or even kill that man.
Oh she has apologised...so that's ok...clearly a racists. She was suspended from her work when the video went viral. And ofcourse she is seeing things differently. America is a racist country period
 
Yaseen1

Yaseen1

i think in future when u.s economy collapses black people will separate from u.s and will get their own independent country
 
QWECXZ

QWECXZ

The main difference between the Nazi Germany and the US is that the Nazis had the decency to expose themselves and defend their ideology with pride while the US has always tried to present a good image of itself while doing pretty much the same things.
 
