black scorpion bite me today

Imran Khan

Imran Khan

I was sitting and enjoying on beach , during pack up i think a black scorpion was packed with carpet . while i was sitting in car something was moving on my leg . i try to remove it in darkness and its bite me . i have on the light and it was black scorpion . i stopped the car throw it down . take its pics . never kill it . cleaned my hand with alcoholic pad then washed it with soap and water . drive to a major hospital's poison control center emergency .after few tests and watching pics of scorpion . they give me two injections .

i asked doc its serious he said no its not . its been 5 hours now i am feeling little pain only . its normal ?


Untitled.jpg
 
Mustang125

Mustang125

I was sitting and enjoying on beach , during pack up i think a black scorpion was packed with carpet . while i was sitting in car something was moving on my leg . i try to remove it in darkness and its bite me . i have on the light and it was black scorpion . i stopped the car throw it down . take its pics . never kill it . cleaned me hand with alcoholic pad then washed it with soap and water . drive to a major hospital's poison control center emergency .after few tests and watching pics of scorpion . they give me two injections .

i asked doc its serious he said no its not . its been 5 hours now i am feeling little pain only . its normal ?

i asked doc its serious he said no its not . its been 5 hours now i am feeling little pain only . its normal ?


Damn that’s a big scorpion, get well soon khan sahib. I’m not a doctor so I can’t give you any medical opinion sorry.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

I was sitting and enjoying on beach , during pack up i think a black scorpion was packed with carpet . while i was sitting in car something was moving on my leg . i try to remove it in darkness and its bite me . i have on the light and it was black scorpion . i stopped the car throw it down . take its pics . never kill it . cleaned my hand with alcoholic pad then washed it with soap and water . drive to a major hospital's poison control center emergency .after few tests and watching pics of scorpion . they give me two injections .

i asked doc its serious he said no its not . its been 5 hours now i am feeling little pain only . its normal ?

i asked doc its serious he said no its not . its been 5 hours now i am feeling little pain only . its normal ?


Bech Dy Bhai Karachi walo ko. Zinda Ka rate murda se ziada Hy.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

mujhy us wakt tak pata nhi tha . main sirf doctor ke liye jaldi nikal gya ke pata nhi kesa hai . pain ka mujhy pata tha bhut hota hai is liye jaldi gya ke pain killer mil jay . i think unhoon ne mujhy koi heavy pain killer de diya hai
It hurt for exactly 24 hours. I had to go through the pain with no meds when I was younger.. :lol:
 
Vortex

Vortex

I was sitting and enjoying on beach , during pack up i think a black scorpion was packed with carpet . while i was sitting in car something was moving on my leg . i try to remove it in darkness and its bite me . i have on the light and it was black scorpion . i stopped the car throw it down . take its pics . never kill it . cleaned my hand with alcoholic pad then washed it with soap and water . drive to a major hospital's poison control center emergency .after few tests and watching pics of scorpion . they give me two injections .

i asked doc its serious he said no its not . its been 5 hours now i am feeling little pain only . its normal ?

i asked doc its serious he said no its not . its been 5 hours now i am feeling little pain only . its normal ?


May Allah give you shifaa. Give Sadaqa as said @Asimzranger
 

