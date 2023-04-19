Black Scorpion Bit Me :'(

I was sitting and enjoying on beach , during pack up i think a black scorpion was packed with carpet . while i was sitting in car something was moving on my leg . i try to remove it in darkness and its bite me . i have on the light and it was black scorpion . i stopped the car throw it down . take its pics . never kill it . cleaned my hand with alcoholic pad then washed it with soap and water . drive to a major hospital's poison control center emergency .after few tests and watching pics of scorpion . they give me two injections .i asked doc its serious he said no its not . its been 5 hours now i am feeling little pain only . its normal ?