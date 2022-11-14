What's new

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever earns $330M opening weekend globally

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is settling in at a $180M opening, and there is absolutely nothing to complain about. The MCU title unseats the previous November opening champ, Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which held the month’s domestic box office opening record for nine years. Wakanda arrived slightly higher than Disney and tracking’s $175M+ estimate. Exhibition were the ones projecting this sequel higher, toward $185M. Worldwide start for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is $330M.

