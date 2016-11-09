Black magic Xxxxx

Black magic basically involves the worship of Satan and evil spirits to gain demonic powers and harm the innocent people of Allah. Worshipping anything other than The Allah is considered “kufr” in Islam and thus these magicians are practicing the art of Infidelity (kufr) which is totally prohibited in Islam. The basic motive of black magic practitioners is to harm and mislead others by delusion, which is again outside the boundaries of Islam. One more thing observed in black magicians is that they start believing the world is in their hands and they can do whatever they want, forgetting that the supreme creator of the entire living and non living things is alone Allah. They even exploit innocent people into believing the same. In order to prevent the human generation from falling into the offence of “shirk”, Allah has forbidden black magic and sorcery. Allah says in the Quran:“And they followed what the Shaitans chanted of sorcery in the reign of Sulaiman, and Sulaiman was not an unbeliever, but the Shaitans disbelieved, they taught men sorcery and that was sent down to the two angels at Babel, Harut and Marut, yet these two taught no man until they had said, “Surely we are only a trial, therefore do not be a disbeliever.” Even then men learned from these two, magic by which they might cause a separation between a man and his wife; and they cannot hurt with it anyone except with Allah’s permission, and they learned what harmed them and did not profit them, and certainly they know that he who bought it should have no share of good in the hereafter and evil was the price for which they sold their souls, had they but known this.” (Al-Baqarah: 102)also another kindWe believe that these acts of sorcery forbidden in apparentBut does not give the rule of magicAs mentioned in the accompanying papers of these charlatans who Fascinate the eyes of the people is not the fact,This should not be longer than one who disbelieves does magicBecause it uses jinn or demons,Butis the result of sleight of hand and typecastAnd imagination to the eyes of those presentAnd knowledge of the properties and some of the mysteries of chemistrySuch as images that were mentioned in the question,Examples of sorcery that some people do itAnd who fancy they see it beyond the capacity of human beings he Imagine that of magicBut are illusionsThe behavior of the tricks that Fascinate the eyes of the people as did Pharaoh's magicians, God said: ) if their ropes and their rods surmises of magic they seek (Thus these acts listed are fantasiesButIf children are raised On thatBelieved in these charlatans they afford to change the facts and the revival of the dead, and this belief signed in disbelief or And introductions to himYou can cureUsingBy roquiaسألت عن الإسلام وهي تضحك فأسلمت وهي تبكي .-الشيخ ذاكر نايكCutting of hands in the Quran & Bible - Dr. Zakir Naikسؤال إستغرق عليه الشيخ الدكتور ذاكر نايك 15 يوما للإجابه عليه zakir naik.