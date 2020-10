The whole blm movement's purpose was to stop police brutality in America but it has spiralled into something else due to ignorant people and brain washing western media.

Police in America doesn't spare anyone when it comes to brutality, In arizona they shot a drunk man unarmed man to death, In florida they tased a skinny white girl who died of paralysis later.

In alabama they almost snapped a indians neck off due to karen call. These are small examples of police brute force and how they get away with it. The problem isnt a racial issue it's HOW THEY GET AWAY WITH IT!