ISLAMABAD: In a surprising move, rescue workers rescued a black kite entangled in a kite string on a tree in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.The hour-long rescue to save the bird stuck atop the tree at a height of 90-feet began after residents informed Rescue 1122.PHOTO: EXPRESSOfficials said the bird was stuck since Monday on a tree in Gracy Lines area on Rawal Road.The bird was finally rescued after cutting the string it was entangled in. A snorkel vehicle was used by the rescuers to reach the bird, which was freed after which it flew away.PHOTO; EXPRESSOn February 24, rescuers mounted a two hours long operation to save two kittens that fell into a 70-feet deep well in Rawalpindi on Saturday. A rescuer went down the well in Rawalpindi's Satellite Town to rescue the two cats.Rescue 1122 officials said the passersby heard the kittens mewing in the well and informed the authorities."We do not know how they fell into the well, but they were in distress and making noise when we reached there," a Rescue 1122 official toldHe said four officials took part in the operation in which a rescuer went down the well with the help of ropes and brought out the two kittens. A rescue vehicle and an ambulance took part in the operation.