Back in '93's and my father served with the UN in Somalia. As the senior most officers of the Pakistani mission, they kept the peace while fighters of Somali warlord General Farah Aidid attacked UN troops every day. On 5th June 1993, Farah Aidid 1/nReplying toordered an attack on a Pakistani inspection team killing 24 men troops. Farah Aidid became the UN's no. 1 enemy that day. His troops would openly threaten Pakistani officers over the radio networks in Mogadishu 2/n"Col Asif we will kill you" the fighters would announce knowing my dad could hear them. I hated Farah Aidid with a vengeance and held on to the memory of our troops killed in the line of duty. On Oct 3, '93 American forces launched a raid to capture Farah Aidid that went 3/nhorribly wrong. Two Black Hawks were shot down and 19 Americans were killed in a single day. The Pakistani UN force fought a pitched battle through the streets of Mogadishu to rescue the trapped Americans. The Battle of Mogadishu was later turned into a film "Black Hawk Down" 4/nThe UN mission failed to bring peace to Somalia and withdrew in '95. Farah Aidid was never captured and died in '96 after being shot in a clash with another warlord. I was relieved to see that man go given he was responsible for so many deaths. Why did I share this story? 5/nYesterday, Farah Aidid's grandson walked into a dental clinic in Denver, CO for his cleaning appointment. The dentist was my brother Dr. Zarrar Duraiz. Fucking hell. What were the odds of that happening? 6/6