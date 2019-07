JI to mobilise masses against PTI policies

Jamaat-i-Islami Deputy Emir Mian Mohammad Aslam in a statement announced that the party will take out a big "Awami March" in Rawalpindi on July 19.



He said that the march — under the leadership of JI chief Sirajul Haq — would become a public referendum against the policies of the incumbent government.



The JI leader said that his party would mobilise masses against inflation, joblessness and the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) conditions.

