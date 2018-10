​

Government of Pakistan has announced to observe the saturday as the BLACK DAY. So I request all PDF members who stand for human rights to join and raise their voice in support of Kashmiri people who have been struggling for the right of self-determination for the past 70 years. Indian occupation forces have killed more than 200,000 innocent civilians that includes children as young as a few months old to 80 yrs old elderly men and women. Furthermore, rape, physical torture and economic exploitation have been used as a state policy to change the demography and demoralise the people. However, Kashmiris have shown unprecedented resilience and defiance against all the atrocities committed by 800,000 soldiers of Indian occupation forces.I have created this DP, so feel free to use,