Top IAF officers told ThePrint that the black box had been missing since the Mi-17 crashed in Budgam on 27 February.New Delhi: The black box of the Mi-17 V-5 helicopter that crashed in Budgam on 27 February, while the Indian and Pakistani air forces were locked in a dogfight 100 km away, is missing, a top Indian Air Force (IAF) source told ThePrint.Six IAF personnel and a civilian were killed in the crash.The black box is a crucial piece of evidence in any investigation into crashes as it stores communication and other information recorded during the flight.Top IAF officers told ThePrint that the black box had been missing since the day of the crash itself. It is feared that the black box of the Mi-17 V-5 was stolen by one of the people who gathered at the site after the helicopter crashed."When our teams reached the spot, there were too many civilians all around who had a field run," said one IAF officer."After the immediate retrieval of bodies, the IAF team focussed on collecting items that would be needed for the inquiry. Somebody from the crowd had taken off with the flight data recorder," the officer told ThePrint.With the flight data recorder missing, the Court of Inquiry investigating the crash is said to be relying on witness statements and technical analysis of other components of the helicopter.According to the IAF officer, technical members of the Court of Inquiry are in Bengaluru with the helicopter's components for investigation by the National Aerospace Laboratories.IAF sources told ThePrint that the Court of Inquiry was at a very "crucial stage", adding that statements of a number of witnesses, including IAF personnel, had been recorded."We have an idea about how the incident has taken place. But the Court of Inquiry will look into all issues with a fine comb before fixing responsibility," the officer said."Rest assured, the IAF will not shy away from taking severe action in this case," the officer quoted above said.