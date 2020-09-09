What's new

Black basketball player BANNED from China for nailing some Chinese cake

Free agent NBA guard Ty Lawson has been banned for life from the Chinese Basketball Association after posting a picture of himself with a woman on social media, as relayed by Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The picture appeared on Lawson's Instagram story. While the woman's face was not revealed, Lawson indicated elsewhere in the story that she was Chinese.

Lawson, 32, is 5-foot-11 and had been playing for the Fujian Sturgeons.

Several NBA sources told SI.com they believe the situation may be alcohol-related. Lawson sought treatment after being arrested four different times for driving while intoxicated, with the fourth taking place in 2015.

"His inappropriate words are inconsistent with the social responsibilities and values abided by our club and have brought serious adverse social impacts to the club and the league. We will not sign him for the new season," the Sturgeons said in a statement, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

He was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 18 pick in the 2009 draft, then immediately traded to Denver.

His best seasons came with the Nuggets from 2009-15. He has also played for the Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, and last appeared in the NBA in 2018 with the Washington Wizards.

He carries NBA career averages of 12.7 points and 6.0 assists.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1307330241262759938

What a display of jealousy & insecurity by the Chinese.

Dylan Roof shot black folks at church because he believes any black man white woman relationship is illegitimate and whites are being replaced.

Being banned from basketball is nothing. He'll live, can't say the same for Dylan's victims.
 
Uguduwa said:
if a white boy did that, the chinese would be offering more women to him like toilet paper.
Serpentza and other snakes have already been deported. Two Michael's are being imprisoned and interrogated in gulags as we speak.

Meanwhile India allowed white Italian marines that shot Indians to go free back to Italy where they were richly rewarded.
 
FairAndUnbiased said:
Serpentza and other snakes have already been deported. Two Michael's are being imprisoned and interrogated in gulags as we speak.

Meanwhile India allowed white Italian marines that shot Indians to go free back to Italy where they were richly rewarded.
Two wrongs don't make a right. India is another white worshiping shit hole. Everyday i am more ashamed to be born in Asia.
 
